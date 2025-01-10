Winnie Khumalo's untimely death has left SA mourning, with heartfelt tributes pouring in from fans and celebrities like Somizi Mhlongo and Naledi Aphiwe

Her daughter, Rethabile Khumalo, shared an emotional Instagram post, calling her late mother her twin and expressing her love

Fans and social media users flooded Rethabile's comments with condolences and messages of strength during her difficult time

Winnie Khumalo's daughter, Rethabile Khumalo, has shared a touching post following the legendary singer's untimely death. Winnie Khumalo passed away on Tuesday; she was 51.

Rethabile Khumalo shared a heartfelt tribute to her late mother. Image: @rethabile_rsa and Oupa Bopape

Source: UGC

Rethabile Khumalo remembers her late mother

South Africans are still trying to come to terms with legendary singer Winnie Khumalo's untimely death. Social media has been awash with heartfelt tributes from fans and colleagues.

Somizi Mhlongo remembered the late singer by singing one of her iconic songs, while up-and-coming singer Naledi Aphiwe left Mzansi emotional with a song she wrote for MaKhumalo.

Winnie Khumalo's look-alike daughter, Rethabile Khumalo, took to her Instagram page to share a sweet memory of her late mother. She captioned the clip:

"I will always love you my twin❤️💛 RIP MOM💔"

Fans react to Rethabile Khumalo's post

Social media users have shown Rethabile some love as she goes through the rough patch. Many flooded her comments section with heartfelt condolence messages.

@dudukamf171 said:

"I lost my mum in May. Sis all I can tell you is that it doesn’t get better but kuyaphileka. Hold on. Pull yourself towards yourself. We love you."

@tamaradey wrote:

"My deepest condolences, sending strength and love ❤️"

@zola_hashatsi added:

"You are in my heart and mind my love, see you soonest."

@nellyvilane19 wrote:

"Strength to you Nana 👏❤️"

@precider_m commented:

"Oh babe😢😢❤️❤️ love and light goes out to you."

@therealsouthylove said:

"This pains me sis. May God strengthen you and your family through this difficult time 😢💔🕊️🙏🏽🫶🏼🫶🏼"

Mzansi remembers Winnie Khumalo in viral videos

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South Africans are saddened by the death of their favourite singer, Winnie Khumalo, who passed away on Tuesday.

Fans of the Afro-pop songstress have taken to social media to share videos of the late musician, who's been described as a legend.

Source: Briefly News