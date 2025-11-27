Pam Andrews recently opened up about the dynamics of her 11-year marriage to her husband

The former Rhythm City actress revealed that she and her partner are in an open marriage, which allows them to date freely outside of their relationship

Her revelations were met with mixed reactions from the online community, with many people discussing the dynamics of her marriage and whether or not they'd be open to similar arrangements

South African actress Pam Andrews discussed the dynamics of her marriage to her husband of 11 years, Voytek Pieron.

The former Rhythm City star, famous for her role as Gail October in the now-defunct soapie, shared a video on her Instagram page on Wednesday, 26 November 2025, revealing that she is in an open marriage and does not live with her husband.

"My husband and I have been married for 11 years, we don't live together, and we have an open marriage."

Pam revealed that she is often bombarded with questions from people, concerned about her open marriage and how she navigates it.

"Most people ask how I can be in an open marriage. Let me tell you something: most marriages are open marriages; it's just that one of you doesn't know, which means one of you is cheating. Usually, it's us ladies who don't know that we're in open relationships. I'm just taking my power, I'm fine with it."

An open marriage is a consensual, non-monogamous relationship where both partners agree to allow each other to engage in relationships outside of their marriage, with clear boundaries and communication in place.

The actress noted that "there's more to life" than having a faithful partner. Claiming that as long as he's a committed provider, then she's happy. She revealed that she's ready to see new people as well.

Her video quickly ignited a firestorm of reactions from her 75,000 followers, who shared their opinions on open marriages and where they draw the line.

Watch Pam Andrews' video below.

Social media erupts over Pam Andrews' video

Online users expressed support for Pam Andrews' decision to "take her power back" in her marriage. Read some of their comments below.

zeembova wrote:

"Yes, take your power back! I’m happy you’re about to start dating."

live4aliving1 said:

"Bestie, I love how you live your truth! You live your life in your own terms and never conform to society’s standards. I see you and my nephew are happy, and that’s all that matters, honestly."

nobuhle_minty was impressed:

"Wow, I love this!"

thabieretz agreed with Pam Andrews:

"I hear you, I go by this. For peace of mind, neh."

Meanwhile, other followers were completely against open marriages.

connienkosi999 said:

"I'm too jealous to have an open marriage. I've been married for 16 years, I love my hubby to the moon and back, so, eish, I think open marriage will give me a heart attack. So, what happens if he or I meet someone, do I tell him or he teĺls me?"

alexiskhan820 wrote:

"So you and your husband both wasted your time getting married. only to turn your marriage into an 'open marriage'? Wow."

mellymusicpr_sa posted:

"I don’t wanna know, sorry."

