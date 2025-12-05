Jo-Anne Reyneke joined Penuel the Black Pen on his podcast for a candid discussion on the film industry's pay disparities in late November 2025

The interview highlighted stark differences in actor compensation between streaming giants like Netflix and local broadcasters like SABC

Reyneke's comments sparked widespread conversation about fair pay in Mzansi entertainment

Jo-Anne Reyneke spilled on SA actor salaries.

Source: Instagram

Former Muvhango and Generations actress Jo-Anne Reyneke revealed Mzansi actors salaries in a recent podcast.

She sat down with popular podcaster Penuel Mlotshwa, better known as Penuel the Black Pen or just Penuel, on his Convo podcast.

Reyneke, who previously shared that she did not believe in marriage, did not hold back any info, but rather gave specific salaries that actors in Mzansi reasonably take home.

The acclaimed actress is known for her roles in Isono: The Sin and The River.

The actress recently impressed fans with her appearance on the popular YouTube hit, Shut Up: Men Are Talking.

The episode, which quickly gained traction on TikTok via @southafricanpodcast, delved into the economic challenges facing performers, with Reyneke pulling no punches on the inequities between international platforms and local productions.

Fans enter the chat

The TikTok clip of the interview exploded with reactions, fans dissecting Reyneke's points in the comments.

One user, PremiumVibe wrote:

"Netflix respects actors, not SABC."

Another, Muhle L, added:

"Jo-Anne is speaking the truth. How are we supposed to build legends when pay is peanuts? Support local but fix the system!"

Another one, KariCap, said:

"SABC: R10k per episode. Netflix: R100k + royalties. Choose your fighter."

User @MoreC piled on:

"This is why talent leaves for Hollywood. Jo-Anne Reyneke is dropping gems."

Another gave credit to Penuel, writing:

"Penuel always brings the real convos. Jo-Anne, you're the voice we need."

A sceptic, Lira Z, chimed in:

"SABC has budget issues, but Netflix is business. Balance?"

These exchanges, blending agreement and nuance, turned the clip into a debate hub as the podcast probably intended.

Jo-Anne Reyneke opens up about starting a new chapter

Jo-Anne Reyneke, as acclaimed an actress she is, is still very much in touch with her real life. Recently, she opened up about starting a new life chapter following the end of her ten-year marriage to actor, Thami Mngqolo.

This instance would later be followed by her comments about not believing in marriage anymore. She made these comments on the same podcast with Penuel.

Penuel himself shares the same sentiment, having previously revealed in various context that the institution of marriage was outdated.

Fans had previously berated the podcaster, who has seven children in total, for what they called "contributing to dysfunctional families."

Jo-Anne Reyneke said she no longer believed in marriage.

Source: Instagram

Jo-Anne is accused of being insensitive to a vulnerable community

As controversy follows many a celebrity, even Reyneke has had her fair share at one point. The talented actress was embroiled in the accusations that she had been insensitive to a vulnerable community, living with a certain disability.

Briefly News reported at the time that the actress took to Instagram to share a media statement addressing the accusation.

