Jo-Anne Reyneke took to Instagram to share a media statement in response to social media users' outrage after sharing an insensitive video

This comes after she posted a video of a fake sign language interpreter, which internet users mistook for a troll attack on the deaf community

Jo-Anne has accepted full responsibility and clarified that her intentions were entirely pure when she posted the video for her followers

Actress Jo-Anne Reyneke has come out to defend herself and clarify that she supports the deaf community after social media users were offended when she shared a comedic video of a sign language interpreter.

Jo-Anne has defended herself against accusations from social media users of insensitivity toward the deaf community. Image: @joannereyneke

Source: Instagram

According to TimesLIVE, the actress was attempting to raise awareness about unqualified people obtaining jobs as sign language interpreters.

Jo-Anne took to Instagram with a statement saying she understands the struggles and discrimination the community faces on a daily basis.

"I was not making fun of individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing but rather shining light on the disturbing trend of scam interpreters being poorly vetted and ending up on television."

She went on to say that comedy has always been a simple and effective way to reach out to people and educate them on social issues.

Reyneke has accepted full responsibility for any harm the video post may have caused to some people.

"As a supporter of the community, I have taken the time to engage and not be dismissive of the potential offence the video may have caused to individuals who mistook its intention.”

Jo-Anne shared the following on Instagram:

