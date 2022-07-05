Music executive , Nota Baloyi , has cleared the air about the insults he hurled at influencer Mih l ali Ndamase, claiming they were taken out of context

, , l Baloyi made controversial statements that landed him in hot water on Twitter, as no one on the platform took what he said on the podcast Nkululeko n Cultr lightly

Baloyi compared Mihlali to a dog and suggested he could kill her, and Mzansi has him wishing he had never said those words

Music executive Nota Baloyi has come out to defend himself regarding the remarks about the beauty influencer and YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase that caused Twitter users to drag him for filth.

Nota Baloyi has defended himself against social media peeps for the comments he made about Mihlali, claiming they were taken out of context. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Nota set tongues wagging on social media this past weekend when he suggested that he could "kill" Mihlali and compared her to a dog on the podcast Nkululeko n Cultr.

Baloyi has defended himself by saying that his words were misconstrued and that he has no personal vendetta against Mihlali.

The music executive claimed his comments about Mihlali were made in the context of looking out for women in general. He claimed to have been critical of abuse and that is why he made those comments about Ndamase.

Berita, Baloyi's estranged wife, has taken it upon herself to apologise for Nota's hurtful words to Mihlali.

"@mihlalii_n mntase uxolo. I apologise to you. I do not condone the things said by Nota to you. No woman should ever have to be objectified and ripped apart publicly or privately!"

Mihlali responded to Berita on Twitter with the following:

Mihlali has been receiving a lot of criticism not only from the music executive but also from Mzansi Twitter users after she was accused of being a home wrecker by Twitter blogger Musa Khawula.

This time, she was praised for the maturity she has demonstrated to Berita.

@Tee_Vuliwe said:

"A matured baby girl❤️"

@Ngangezwelasu added:

"Thank you for taking the guilt she shouldn’t have even been having off her shoulders. "

