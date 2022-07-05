Bonang Matheba has revealed that she once recorded a song with Bongani Fassie, but it was never released on music platforms because it went missing

Bongani Fassie has responded to Matheba's claims by stating that the song they did together is not with him

He further claimed that his former record label, Muthaland Records, has the "hit song" with them, but they have responded by saying that the song is not with them either

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Bonang Mathena took to social media to announce the disappearance of a song she once recorded with Bongani Fassie.

Bonang took to her social media to share that she once recorded a song with Bongani Fassie, but it went missing. Image: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100

Source: Getty Images

"I once recorded an R&B HIT with Bongani Fassie… I wonder if he still has it!"

She has posted the following on Twitter:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The song that was referred to by the media personality turned out to be one she had recorded in 2005 with the help of musician and reality TV star Bongani, making it seventeen years since it went missing.

Bongani responded to Bonang's heartbreaking tweet by claiming that the song was also not with him, but with his former record label, Muthaland Records.

TshisaLive contacted Muthaland Records, and they have also claimed that the song was not with them but with Bongani who had pointed fingers at them first.

"When Bongani returned to Muthaland in 2014 to do the Brenda Fassie 10-year legacy project he took the computer that had all the backed-up files."

The record label also confirmed that Bonang's song was a hit, as she has mentioned on Twitter, and that it's a shame it was never released.

Fans have reacted to these claims.

@plain_jane8 said:

"We wanna hear it , Queen . Bet the lyrics include “ mo’girl, gwa iwa, go monate “

@SimthoBiyela added:

"Judging by your emojis it wasn't a great a song "

Bonang Matheba causes stir after sharing details of lady who crashed into her: “You are putting her in danger”

Briefly News previously reported that social media users have slammed Bonang Matheba for sharing a peep's personal details on social media. The media personality recently shared a picture of a red car and claimed the lady bumped into her car and drove off.

The media personality pulled a shocker when she posted a picture of a red Toyota Yaris with two ladies inside. She asked her followers to help apprehend the culprit who "rammed" into her high-end vehicle and left without exchanging details.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News