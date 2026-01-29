American podcaster Katie Miller has claimed that the documentary Melania will not be shown in South Africa due to the "biased" treatment of white people in the country

The MAGA podcaster, married to Donald Trump's adviser, Stephen Miller, doubled down on the perpetual allegations of a "white genocide" in Mzansi in an X post

Netizens took to the comments section to deny Miller's claims, fact-checking her in real time, and pointing out that the film is already not doing well in other countries

Podcaster Katie Miller said 'Melania' the film won't air in South Africa because of the biased treatment of white people. Image: @KatieMiller

Source: Twitter

Podcaster Katie Miller, known for her ties to MAGA and her marriage to Donald Trump's adviser, has stirred controversy by stating that the documentary Melania will not be screened in South Africa due to a "biased" treatment against whites.

The claim has elicited fervent reactions from netizens.

Miller's comments stem from the ongoing assertions of a white genocide in South Africa.

On X, Miller responded to an announcement that Melania would not be screened in South Africa.

The announcement, posted by @MeidasTouch, read:

"Exclusive: The Melania Trump movie has been pulled from South African theaters amid outrage against the U.S. and the Trump regime."

Responding to this, Miller wrote:

"Of course — since they are biased against white people."

See Miller's tweet below:

Netizens fire back at the podcaster

Following Miller's comments, social media erupted with users challenging her assertion.

Commenters engaged in real-time fact-checking, pointing out that Melania has already struggled to find an audience in various countries, raising questions about her claims regarding its availability in South Africa.

One user on X, @simmcitydave, commented:

"'Cinemas are packed for it in the UK.' No, they really aren't. The cinema near me has literally one ticket sold on Saturday. What a humiliating vanity project this really is."

Another user, @Cronicles, wrote:

"I guess every movie theater in the USA is biased against whites, too, LOL."

@Micha_Siege asked:

"Did you just pull the race card?"

@ShariHazlett2 said:

"No. It's just that no one wants to pay to see a movie that is horrible."

@JoAnnMcYC pointed out:

"Only one ticket was sold for the premiere of the movie at Vue’s flagship London cinema. Are the people in the UK biased against white people too?"

@zeezytaughmi added a shade:

"Don't you need to sleep so you can prepare for the podcast nobody listens to?"

What's Melania the movie?

Melania (2026) is an Amazon MGM Studios documentary directed by Brett Ratner that offers a curated, close look at Melania Trump during the 20 days leading up to her husband's second presidential inauguration.

The film was produced with her direct involvement and covers her return to the White House and behind-the-scenes moments.

The film's screening was reportedly cancelled in South Africa.

Who is Katie Miller?

Katie Miller (formerly Waldman) is a prominent American conservative political aide, communicator, and podcast host known for her roles in the Trump administration and her association with Elon Musk's ventures in 2025.

As of late 2025, she hosts a conservative podcast aimed at women.

Fans fired back at Stephen Miller's wife, Katie, for comments about Trump's wife's new movie. Image: katiemiller

Source: Instagram

Trump declares no U.S official will attend the G20 summit in South Africa

In a previous report by Briefly News, Trump's beef with South Africa came to the fore when he said that no official in his administration would attend the G20 summit in South Africa in late 2025.

At the time, the American President stated that a white genocide was happening in South Africa and that the country had racist laws.

Source: Briefly News