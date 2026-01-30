A group of South African actors took to the streets to march against the collapsing film and television industry

They were dressed in black and white and held placards outside the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC)

Among their many demands, the stars are calling for urgent government intervention and sang struggle chants to show their frustration

The Save SA Film Jobs has gained momentum amid the growing cries from South African actors.

On Thursday, 29 January 2026, several performers took to the streets to air their frustrations over the lack of government intervention in the film industry. Dressed in black, stars like Jo-Ann Reyneke, Candice Modiselle, Siyabonga Shibe, Clement Maosa, Hungani Ndlovu and many others.

Why actors are demanding government intervention

One of the stars who was also present, Sdumo Mtshali, penned a lengthy message following the march.

In the photo alongside Buyile Mdladla and Warren Masemola, Sdumo reminded people about the struggles actors face when the industry neglects them.

"Today, we stand not because it is easy but because it is necessary. As filmmakers, workers, creatives, technicians, storytellers and families who refuse to be invisible in our own democracy. We are here because the film and creative sector is not a luxury: it is hard work, it is livelihoods, it is part of our culture, and it is dignity," he stated.

Mtshali said things are possible when actors unite and stand together.

"Hold your heads high today. Be peaceful, be disciplined and be very proud. Your presence is already an act of hope. We are not asking for favours. We are demanding fairness, accountability and a sector that is taken seriously. Today, we stand together and together, we will be heard."

According to Daily Sun, Bad Influencer actress Jo-Ann Reyneke said she has been struggling to feed her family since September 2024, when she shot the Netflix series.

Another actress who previously voiced her frustration regarding the matter was Dawn Thandeka King, who called for the industry to be regulated so actors can get royalties.

"In this industry, the sad thing is that we are not regulated, and there is no bill that has been signed, as we are still waiting for it, so we can get royalties for the work we have done all these years.

"Now, people who have been in this industry before some of us got in are begging for money from the public because there is no money for the work they've done dololo, and they have been unemployed for many years."

