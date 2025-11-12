Human rights activist Pieter Kriel called out small groups like AfriForum and Solidariteit, stating they influenced Donald Trump's decision to boycott the summit

Trump announced he'll boycott the G20 summit in South Africa, meaning no US government officials will enter the country

Pieter questioned the timing, pointing out that Trump conveniently believes there's white genocide in South Africa

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Pieter Kriel shared his thoughts on why President Trump has decided to boycott the G20 summit being held in SA. Images: @realpieterkriel

Source: Facebook

SA is about to host the G20 summit for the first time in African history, and suddenly, Donald Trump announced that he's boycotting. Human rights activist Pieter Kriel isn't buying the official reasons. He shared his thoughts recently, stating that the timing couldn't be more suspicious when looking at President Donald Trump and his ideas on South Africa. The video was shared on 11 November 2025 with the caption:

"The US boycott of the G20. What does it mean?" The political commentator broke down what he believes is really going on behind Trump's decision.

"I'm not even surprised anymore," Pieter started. "As we all know, the G20 has been summoned in Africa for the first time in history, and almost simultaneously, the United States President Donald Trump announced that he will be boycotting the G20 summit this year." He explained that this means no government officials from the United States will be entering South Africa.

Pieter made it clear he's not particularly upset about what he called 'imperialist capitalist forces not coming to South Africa to collude with politicians'. However, he said the importance of this news is to note the dangers it reveals.

"The importance of this message is to note the dangers of small groups like AfriForum and Solidariteit in their messaging, in which they are conveying the messages of hatred and dishonesty," Pieter said.

He believes their messaging has swayed President Trump into thinking his reasoning about white genocide in South Africa is valid for boycotting.

"This is strange. First G20 summit in Africa. President Donald Trump, who conveniently also believes there's a white genocide in South Africa, decides to boycott. Wake up and smell the coffee," he finished.

Pieter Kriel shared his thoughts on the recent developments between SA and Donald Trump. Images: @realpieterkriel

Source: Facebook

Mzansi weighs in on Trump's actions

Social media users shared their thoughts on Facebook user @realpieterkriel's breakdown.

@Derek Dickson wrote:

"There is a flip side to that coin."

@Daniel Rangolie shared:

"We as South Africans must keep on dialogue. There is a difference in our world views. We must just respect our differences. We must agree to disagree. 🙌🙌"

@Brian Banga added:

"Donald Trump is going to ban South Africa next year from attending the G20 in the United States, remember the US is the host nation of the G20 in 2026.😢"

@Nkadimeng Molefe asked:

"Who said we need him? South Africa existed without the USA, and we will still exist."

@Victor Trice said:

"Love and prayers for a better world 🙏💕"

SA Government responds to Trump

According to a media statement by the SA Government released on 8 November 2025, the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation acknowledged President Trump’s post on the Truth Social platform.

The South African Government clarified that describing Afrikaners as only a white group is historically inaccurate. It also said there is no factual evidence to support claims that this community is being persecuted.

The statement stated that South Africa remains focused on its positive contributions to the world. Drawing from its own experience moving from racial and ethnic divisions to democracy, the country aims to promote true solidarity within the G20, working toward shared prosperity.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

More about SA and the G20 summit

Briefly News recently reported that the Gauteng government condemned destruction and vandalism ahead of the G20 Summit.

recently reported that the Gauteng government condemned destruction and vandalism ahead of the G20 Summit. Trade union Solidarity and the Gauteng Provincial Government locked horns in the build-up to the G20 meeting after one of Solidarity's banner advertisements was removed.

Roland Schoeman reignited debate in South Africa after publicly siding with Donald Trump's boycott of the upcoming G20 Summit.

Source: Briefly News