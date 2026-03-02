South African cricket continues to mourn the loss of former Dolphins batsman Grant Rowley, who passed away at 46

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen and fellow cricketers paid heartfelt tributes to the late Rowley on social media

Rowley was laid to rest in a ceremony attended by family, friends, and former teammates on Friday, 27 February 2026

Former South African cricketer Grant Rowley was laid to rest on Friday, 27 February 2026, in a befitting send-off attended by family, friends, and former teammates. The former Dolphins batsman, who passed away on Friday, 13 February, was widely regarded as a legend of the game and has been remembered fondly by those who knew him.

Grant Rowley played for the Hollywoodbets Dolphins. Image:@clubcricketrsa

Source: Twitter

Rowley’s first-class cricket career spanned 1998 to 2008, featuring domestic teams such as KwaZulu‑Natal, North West, the Dolphins, and the Lions. His contributions to South African cricket earned him admiration from fans and peers.

Kevin Pietersen and peers pay emotional tribute

Legendary former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen took to social media to bid Rowley farewell in an emotional post. Pietersen made his first-class debut in South Africa in 1997 before moving to England in 2000, later representing England from 2005 to 2014 across Test, ODI, and T20 formats.

In his post, Pietersen wrote:

"I hope we gave you the best send-off yesterday, my buddy! I just wish this wasn’t real! 😭"

The tribute prompted heartfelt reactions from fans and former teammates:

@Nicklesh:

"A true legend whose innings was beautifully played. Deepest condolences to his friends and family. 🕊️ #RIPGrantRowley"

@psixaba:

"Grant’s passing is very sad. I hope his family finds healing."

@BarryHa99923821:

"I had a season with Rowls and Sheeps and a season with Ravo. I absolutely cried my eyes out when his sons spoke! You all did him proud. RIP Rowls 😢"

@Lodski146:

"RIP Rowlsy, absolute Legend."

@80sdj83:

"Thoughts with you, KP."

@BigCats2Big5:

"Sorry for your loss and the family's loss."

@CloudqueenLinux:

"Rest in Peace."

@FerretGee:

"Very sad."

@pkpatnaik81: "RIP 🙏"

Rowley is survived by his wife, Kirsty, and their two sons, who were present at the funeral.

Grant Rowler has been remembered by fans and former Proteas stars. Image:@dolphincricket

Source: Instagram

Proteas qualify for the semi-finals

Meanwhile, in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights, South Africa’s Proteas defeated Zimbabwe by five wickets on Sunday, 1 March 2026, in Delhi. The win was part of South Africa’s unbeaten run in the tournament and sealed their place in the semi-finals.

The year 2025 was marked by tragedy in the cricket world. In November, a versatile English cricket and rugby legend passed away at 87, while Australia’s cricket community was shaken when a 17-year-old tragically died during a training session in Ferntree Gully, Melbourne, after being struck by a ball on 28 October 2025.

Proteas star in viral awkward influencer video

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa’s 2026 T20 World Cup campaign has been full of thrilling cricket and memorable moments, but off-field antics have also grabbed fan attention.

Recently, a clip featuring Proteas star David Miller went viral, showing him caught in an awkward encounter with a social media influencer.

Source: Briefly News