The memorial service for the late Isitha: The Enemy actor Webster "Neo" Kutoane has been revealed

Kutoane, who played the character of Poni-Poni on the telenovela, passed away on 22 February 2026

Fans of the fan-favourite actor paid tribute to him this week and comforted his family

Webster Kutoane's memorial service has been announced. Image: WebsterKutoane

The memorial service of actor Webster "Neo" Kutoane, who is known for his role as Poni-Poni in eTV's Isitha: The Enemy, has been confirmed.

The fan-favourite actor and entertainer passed away on Sunday,,at the age of 39 years.

An old video of Kutoane in the hospital recently resurfaced on social media after he died.

Black Brain Pictures, who are the production company behind Isitha, recently bid farewell to the star: "We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of our cherished cast members, Webster 'Neo' Kuotane, who brought the memorable character of Poni-Poni to life on Isitha: The Enemy."

Social media user @EvelynMondlana announced on her X account on Thursday, 26 February 2026, that the memorial service for the actor will be held on Thursday, 26 February 2026.

"Join @ActionSA_GP today as we stand with the family, friends, and community of the late Webster "Poni Poni” Kutoane for his Memorial Service. Multipurpose, Hall, Ext 3, Ratanda, Heidelberg at 14H00. Let’s honour his life, legacy, and the impact he made. Together, we remember," she said.

South Africans pay tribute to the actor

Takalani Tshipote Mulovhedzi said:

"May his soul rest in peace."

Vusi Mhlaba replied:

"Condolences to our leader."

Bayb Sebolai responded:

"Very sad news indeed, I was watching him on Isitha just last night, I'm shocked. May his dear bubbly soul rest in eternal peace."

Mudokie Mudokie said:

"My favorite actor, who brought out the best in his craft, a true legend, was born to be an actor. May his soul rest in peace, and may his family find solace in God."

Phumzile Kubeka Ka-Sithole commented:

"I honestly don't know what happened to him, just got a message that he's no more, and a friend tagged me on his post confirming so. I'm also shocked, couldn't even sleep."

Limakatso Masoeu replied:

"Oh my God! What happened to Poniponi bathong? This is sad news indeed, my friend."

Khanyi Nkosi wrote:

"May his soul rest in peace. I will miss seeing you on screen in Isitha."

BigBoy Boy reacted:

"Condolences to your family and friends, may his soul rest in peace."

Bhut Simphiwe Deejays Ngcobo said:

"This guy was loved by everyone on set. What a great soul."

