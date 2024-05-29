Global site navigation

EFF Leader Julius Malema's Voting Queue Gesture Wins Hearts
by  Zingisa Chirwa 2 min read
  • Netizens commended EFF leader Julius Malema and his wife Mantwa for waiting in the queue like regular citizens
  • The couple spent almost three hours at the Mponegele Primary School in Seshego before casting their vote in the 2024 General Election
  • The red-beret leader and his spouse were among thousands of South Africans who waited in snaking queues before voting on 29 May 2024

EFF leader Julius Malema and his wife Mantwa waited almost three hours in the queue before casting their vote.
Social media users applauded EFF leader Julius Malema and his wife Mantwa for waiting in the queue before casting their vote at the Mponegele Primary School in Seshego, Limpopo. According to @Newzroom405, the couple waited for three hours:

The patient red beret leader and his partner impressed many netizens, with some comparing the couple to Police Minister Bheki Cele, who jumped the queue to many people’s dissatisfaction.

The Malemas were among thousands of South Africans who flocked to polling stations nationwide on 29 May 2024 to vote for their preferred political party or independent candidate.

Netizens impressed by Julius Malema’s patience

Some social media users said Malema’s actions portrayed him as humble and motivated other registered voters to exercise patience and wait to make their mark.

@AsanteGraceX said:

“Humble, for the people and with the people.”

@LesNgobz added:

“The commitment of the CIC and the first lady is unmatched. Koko Sarah would be proud.”

@wonderboymahla8 pointed out:

“That's also a strategic move to encourage other potential voters✊✊”

@Shelby360gt commended:

“He stood in a queue like everyone else. Impressive.”

@Matshi_M

“Like him or not, shem Juju led by example here by waiting like everyone else.”

Eastern Cape community protest over land dispute leaves polling station empty

Briefly News reported that social media users were shocked to see an Eastern Cape community abstain from voting in the 2024 General Election.

Residents of Keiskammahoek staged a protest near the Wolf River Primary School over delays in responding to a land claim.

Netizens said voting for a new government would be the best way for the community to have its concerns heard.

Source: Briefly News

Zingisa Chirwa avatar

Zingisa Chirwa (Editor) Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced broadcast journalist who has worked predominantly in radio newsrooms for over 15 years. Chirwa has occupied numerous positions, including news journalist, editor and current affairs host, focusing mainly on Mpumalanga politics and business. You can reach Zingisa at zingisa.chirwa@briefly.co.za.

