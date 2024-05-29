Mayhem ensued as EFF members removed former Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux from a voting station in Soweto

Reports suggest that Lux, clad in ANC regalia, was prevented from entering the Moses Kotane Primary School

Some social media users poked fun at the incident, while others pointed out that people were allowed to wear party colours, with a few exceptions

Former Operation Dudula Nhlanhla Lux was prevented from entering the Moses Kotane voting station in Soweto. Images: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images and Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images

Chaos erupted at Soweto’s Moses Kotane Primary School on 29 May 2024 after word spread that ANC members were entering the voting station in party regalia.

EFF remove Nhlanhla Lux from the voting station

According to @TheStar_news, EFF members, who were present at the polling station, blockaded the group, which included Ntlantla Lux. The former Operation Dudula leader was reportedly removed from the premises by the red berets:

Earlier, Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton Mckenzie was embroiled in a war of words with a DA member for wearing party regalia at his local voting station. Mckenzie was one of many political heavyweights who made their mark in the 2024 General Election.

Netizens weigh in

Some social media users made fun of the situation, while others pointed out that wearing party colours was allowed, except for IEC staff, election observers and party agents.

@sgigaba said:

“People are allowed to wear their regalia while voting.”

@Evena6M73574 added:

“I don't think this is EFF members u can't trust Nhlanhla Lux. He's acting just for attention.”

@Sesi_Kate commented:

“4:10 think He can abuse The EFF ground forces. EFF Ground Forces don't play with small kids. Aka hambe ”

@BBK29_ joked:

“4:10 on elections day”

@princecloete explained:

“The only people who are not allowed to wear party regalia are party agents, observers, and IEC staff. Parties should have explained this fact to the supporters and party agents.”

