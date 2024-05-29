The president of the Patriotic Alliance, Gayton McKenzie, clashed with a member of the Democratic Alliance on election day

The woman seemingly had a problem with McKenzie as he had to defend himself by listing how many houses he had in the area

Netizens made fun of the woman who was in the video, and many defended McKenzie and praised him for his demeanour

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Gayton McKenzie defended himself against an alleged D member. Images: GatonMcK

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie got into a verbal altercation with a member of the DA in his voting region.

McKenzie confronts DA member in video

@BarbierAbra posted a video of McKenzie while he was at Kraaifontein in Cape Town to vote on 29 May. The footage shows McKenzie arguing with a woman in a blue shirt, presumably from the DA, about McKenzie wearing party regalia at the voting station.

McKenzie tells her that he registered here to vote, and the woman says someone called her because she allegedly said something familiar. McKenzie lambasts her.

"Your time is over here when you decide what happens. You guys used to decide for us. Nobody will decide for us. I live here. Do you think I just came here and decided to vote here? I've got three houses here. If you were servicing the coloured people here as you should have, you would have known I've got houses here," he said.

Watch the video here:

South Africans laugh at the woman

Netizens commenting on the post roasted the woman in the video.

Ziyanda said:

"This is how to address a person. Look how calm Gayton is. If it was another political party I won't mention. Insults would be flying."

Vuvu Videos said:

"She realised that she can't bully him."

Goodwill said:

"Karen doing what she does best."

Noma said:

"Never go full, Karen."

Some, however, criticized McKenzie.

Izwelethu said:

"You answered it with a tweet by the IEC on who cannot wear party regalia inside a boring station, and Gayton doesn't fall in the category of the people listed there. So I'm wondering what you understood from the IEC tweet you shared."

LearnGrowReap said:

"Why is he breaking the rules? Party agents and candidates, however, can't wear any such branded apparel within the voting station when voting."

Gayton McKenzie calls for George building victims to be deported

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that McKenzie called for the deportation of the George building collapse.

McKenzie said government officials should not waste energy by giving the victims emotional support.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News