South Africans suspect the ANC and MKP are behind ballot box tampering in Mpumalanga, where police are investigating two incidents

The Independent Electoral Commission confirmed attempts to tamper with ballot boxes at separate voting stations

Many citizens voiced their belief that the ANC and MKP were rigging votes, and the IEC handed the investigation over to the police

South Africans believe the ANC and uMkhonto weSizwe party (MKP) members are behind the Mpumalanga ballot box tampering.

Police are investigating two matters of ballot box tampering in Mpumalanga, which took place on Monday.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in Mpumalanga confirmed reported attempts to tamper with ballot boxes at two separate voting stations in the province.

South Africans blame the ANC and MKP

Reacting to the reports, Mzansi blamed the ANC and MKP. Many even congratulated the ANC, noting they were rigging votes.

@Asa_Sigoxo was convinced:

"Bathong I’m sure it’s ANC people."

@StHonorable also noted:

"MKP and ANC members must tell us what they have done."

@Noma_here added that:

"This fraud has been going on for years, fortunately, everyone is watching this election this time"

The first incident

According to EWN, unknown individuals allegedly confronted IEC officials at voting stations in the Steve Tshwete and Chief Albert Luthuli municipalities.

The first incident involved people blocking IEC officials and demanding access to the ballot boxes.

See the video in the post below:

Thanduxolo Chembeni, an IEC spokesperson, reported that a scuffle ensued before police intervened to defuse the situation.

“The police defused the situation, and the ballot boxes were taken care of and delivered safely to the overnight storage.”

A separate tampering incident

In a separate incident, another group blocked officials and demanded to take pictures of the ballot boxes.

Despite being allowed to photograph the boxes, tensions escalated when an individual forcefully seized a ballot box from a vehicle, causing the seal to break and ballot papers to spill onto the ground.

Chembeni assured that none of the special votes were compromised. The IEC has handed the matter over to the police for further investigation.

These attempts to interfere with the voting process have raised concerns about electoral integrity and security, especially as the province navigates the crucial period of special voting.

The IEC and law enforcement authorities are expected to take stringent measures to prevent further incidents and ensure a fair and secure voting process.

Julius Malema predicts votes will be stolen during the elections

Briefly News previously reported that the EFF leader Julius Malema claims that Eskom will play the country dirty when the general election votes are counted.

Malema said there would be loadshedding on the day the votes from the 29 May general elections would be counted. The votes would then be stolen. He added that Eskom would implement Stage 6 loadshedding.

