South Africa's youth participated in the 2024 general elections, one of the most important elections in SA history

Young people from across the country shared their experiences about the elections and what it meant to them

Some of the young people were not satisfied with the government but saw no hope in the future for the government

JOHANNESBURG— Young people from across the country cast their votes in one of South Africa's most historic elections. Some were hopeful for change, while others were not as hopeful.

Young people vote in elections

According to SowetanLIVE, young people from across the nation shared their views on their experiences on 29 May when they voted for the seventh administration. A student from Berea said she felt a strong urge to vote. The student could not explain the feeling but was convinced she had to participate in the elections.

Another young person from Lenasia said he was hopeless and doubted voting would change anything. He said he did not know who to vote for and did not trust politicians, as even if the country were to vote, there'd be no difference. AJhanneburg-based young pron said he had realistic expectations for the elections and believed that the party he voted for would make the changes he wanted.

