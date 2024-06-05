A woman on TikTok showed off her rock bottom moment when her ANC boyfriend failed to pay her rent

The woman filmed her sad moving-out journey and posted the clip on TikTok, which attracted many views

The internet felt sorry for the woman, but they didn’t let her rest with a good roast

A woman on TikTok begged for donations when her ANC tender boyfriend left her stranded.

A woman begged Mzansi for donations after her ANC tender boyfriend failed to pay rent. Image: @iam_tiisetso

A woman named Tiisetso begged Mzansi for donations to afford rent.

Rock bottom

A TikToker and lover of nice things, Tiisetso shared a sad clip of herself being evicted from her apartment after her ANC tender boyfriend failed to pay her rent. Tiiesetso cleared the place and packed her clothes and belongings in her car trunk.

Luckily, the lady had the option of moving back home with her family and claimed that the 2024 elections were the reason.

Watch video below:

The roast of Tiisetso

The ANC lost a number of votes and chairs in the 2024 Genetal Elections which took a toll on Tiisetso’s relationship with her tender guy. Tiisetso captioned the post:

"POV: Your ANC tender boyfriend can't pay for rent anymore so now you have to go back home."

The lady used the song Sphesihle by songstress Thabsie and Mthunzi with the words:

"It's over."

The internet placed Tiisetso in a heated oven and roasted her like Sunday lunch chicken:

@Wandilendebele3 advised Tiisetso to act fast:

"Hurry, get yourself an MK tender boyfriend."

@dimashirinda inspired a lightbulb moment for the lady:

"Move in with him and the wife."

@Lady-T shared her story with a tender boyfriend:

"I dated a tender guy before and when he went broke I ran for my life plus he was too short for me."

