“I Am Here for the Walls”: Polokwane Man Gives Virtual Tour of Stunning Houses in Rural Area
- A video of a “rural suburb” in Limpopo has Mzansi impressed by the gorgeous homes in the neighbourhood
- The footage showcases stunning neighbourhoods with stunning houses that are redefining rural living
- Netizens loved the tour but highlighted the need for proper infrastructure like roads and support from the government
Limpopo never fails to impress regarding property development! A video of a village in Polokwane is making waves online.
Rural houses in video shine
The clip takes viewers on a virtual tour, highlighting the stunning homes nestled in the neighbourhood. The jaw-dropping houses grabbed people's attention.
The footage captures the effort and dedication Mzansi people are making in developing the area where they come from.
Mzansi weighs in on remote living
The footage was posted on the TikTok account @mmbudzeninobleram and got thousands of views.
Watch the video below:
While many praised the homeowners, some mentioned how the place can be improved.
See some comments below:
@MadamNgwana asked:
"Is this Kwena Moloto?"
@CoveStudio stated:
"Given the absurd levies, tax and rates, I might opt for one rural burbs mansion. Life can be unpredictable."
@Boerboel.section commented:
"I stay also in the rural burbs, was the best choice I made."
@CarolM wrote:
"I am here for the walls, very beautiful. 👌👌👌"
@castellomabitsela mentioned:
"Sandton for the why for the who? Beautiful houses, I like."
@sizwe727 said:
"I'm so impressed with how black people are pushing. 💯🦋"
@teeura suggested:
"They must plant trees in front of their houses. 🙏🏾"
@mmalobola added:
"Limpopo most likely, ha bo tjhelete. 😏"
@ThahGoba700 typed:
"Cleanliness is everything. Sometimes we think because we’re in rural settlements then our streets don’t deserve to be this clean. I love this, it says a lot about the people who are living there."
