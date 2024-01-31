A video of a rural area in Pietermaritzburg shows the flourishing trend of modern homes being built

The aerial footage sparked conversations about the allure of rural living and challenged the urban migration craze

Thousands of TikTok users are amazed by the beautiful houses nestled on top of a picturesque hill

A video showing houses built in Impendle, Pietermaritzburg went TikTok viral. Image: @mr.smokinggreen.ndurhman

Home videos are always a hit on social media. This time TikTok turned the spotlight on Pietermaritzburg's rural houses and that created a buzz among South Africans.

Building modern homes

A mesmerizing aerial video shows the remarkable development taking place in the quaint KwaZulu-Natal village of Impendle.

Modern homes are springing up, challenging beliefs that urban living is always better.

Choosing village over city

The video uploaded on the TikTok account @mr.smokinggreen.ndurhman gained over 214,000 views. For many, it was nice to see citizens opting for the tranquillity of village life over the hustle and bustle of big cities like Johannesburg.

Watch the video below:

Inquiries and applause

Meanwhile, praise and questions flooded in the comments section, from people who were fascinated by the lush area captured in the video.

@Thabo278 said:

"The best is to build on hill side for flood but very beautiful and the climate is sharp. "

@mashezithandi wrote:

"Nice and clean village. ♥️ I love the place."

@clintonlouw1 commented:

"I have also seen these kind of houses in Mpumalanga and Limpopo. They love their pillars."

@kgoshimoagi asked:

"Y’all cannot afford roofing tiles or you just don’t prefer them? "

@sehle_andice posted:

"At least ba zamanyana le bona."

@6Khumbu stated:

"The are trying push hard. Black child it is possible. ❤️ ❤️ Ndaa."

@Silindile suggested:

"Plant trees for God's sake. "

@syandabhungane1 added:

"This area will become a state."

