A TikTok video capturing a cow's unexpected visit to a lush housing development called Sky City in Johannesburg has set social media abuzz

The video showcases the cow casually strolling through the upscale Sky City area, nibbling on well-tended plants

The footage left residents astonished and amused, with netizens sharing their disbelief online

A video of a cow randomly walking into a housing estate has people laughing. Images: @sibongile.flo/TikTok.

A resident of the newly developed Sky City in Johannesburg recently lodged a bizarre complaint on TikTok.

Cow makes an entrance

The woman was convinced something was eating her flowers, but she did not know what it was. In a video @sibongile.flo posted on her TikTok page, a cow casually walked in the streets of the lush new housing development.

The place known for its luxury living seemed an unlikely backdrop for such a surreal occurrence. While the cow's unplanned visit added a touch of rural charm to the urban elegance of Sky City, residents and developers are intrested to know how the cow made its way there.

Watch the video below:

Mystery stuns Mzansi

People from across South Africa were intrigued by the cow-moo-flage mystery and wanted to learn more about the cow's location.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to weigh in:

@Jamaal said:

"Hee Kumnandi eSky city."

@Level743vii laughed:

"It's a sign shada futhi."

@SheisGraced commented:

"1 is enough."

@Mallandela stunned:

"Hebanna isn’t this Sky City??"

@Le Ziqué said:

"Sky City or Sky Village."

@Ongz commented:

"Drive it into your yard and ask him to come settle the price with the owner of where it comes from."

@Brown zellar shared:

"I'm worried about South Africa."

@Tshabello joked:

"What if it has anger issues and it just decided to take a walk?"

