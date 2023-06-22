A woman in the cattle farming business took to social media to share the newest addition to her livestock

Ayanda Zulu posted the video on TikTok and added that she could pay for her own lobola if she wanted to

The KwaNongoma-born farmer was inspired to pursue farming as a full-time career after meeting a man who purchased an Audi Q7

One boss babe is making some serious moves as a cattle farmer, so much so that she could easily afford to lobola herself.

Ayanda Zulu is making some serious moves as a cattle farmer. Image: @ayandamageba/TikTok

Woman shows off her new cows

Ayanda Zulu (@ayandamageba) took to TikTok to share a video of herself pictured with two of the newest members of her livestock.

In the clip, she is seen looking all done up and breathtaking in a beautiful purple dress, standing next to a trailer carrying two big cows, one white and the other brown.

Zulu made it known that she could pay for her own lobola in cash if she wanted to. Talk about a flex!

"Mina anginqeni ukuzilobala cash my new Babies❤️," the post was captioned.

According to Buzz South Africa, it is the payment of the bride price by the groom's family to the bride's family, which traditionally is paid with a certain number of cows. Sometimes, the bride's family can request a cash equivalent of the number of cows.

Zulu's farming journey

According to Food for Mzansi, Ayanda Zulu, a farmer from KwaNongoma in KwaZulu-Natal, was inspired to pursue farming as a full-time career after meeting a man who purchased an Audi Q7 with cash at an Audi dealership in Durban.

Zulu was servicing one of her friend's cars when she saw the man make the purchase. She was curious about how he could afford such an expensive car, so she asked him what he did for a living. The man told her that he was a farmer.

Zulu had grown up around cattle, but she had never imagined that anyone could sustainably live by farming alone. However, the man's story gave her the inspiration she needed to pursue her dream of becoming a farmer.

Zulu now owns a successful farm that produces beans, corn, and livestock. She is an inspiration to other young people who are considering a career in farming.

Fast forward several years later, Zulu is thriving in the business of cattle farming.

Netizens impressed by the farmer's big moves

Farming is not for the faint-hearted. It takes patience, skill, money and a lot of heart.

Zulu's followers showered her with positive comments applauding her new

@VALENTINE wrote:

"zilobole my sister amadodane qiniso awasekho."

@emmanuel shongwe commented:

"No mamas uyamdinga yena."

@U M A Z U K U L A W E S I Z W said:

"Kuyafuneka ukuthi Umuntu wesifazane aqale ngokuzilobola yena cash futhi.... I love this ."

@Zintle said:

"Masithanda singazilobola futhi.❤️."

@user6141986312161 replied:

"Where did you buy them it was my dad's dream to have white brahmans, so I would love to start

@Black_Woman01 commented:

"Love your outfit ."

@Mthokozisi Mthalane wrote:

"Wow, the ."

@user1438746172345 said:

"Stunning dress.. lovely colour."

@Sphosh replied:

"yesss girl, I yes you."

