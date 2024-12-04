Singer Msaki has announced that she is quitting the music industry following her upcoming show

She has been announcing this for the umpteenth time, and fans, as well as trolls, are starting not to buy it

Her supporters remain hopeful that she will release a lot of music before her exit, while others assume she is seeking attention

Msaki has shared her intentions of leaving the music industry, but her fans are not buying it. Image: @msaki_za

Source: Instagram

The music industry risks losing a gem if Msaki is adamant about leaving the industry.

Is Msaki really leaving the music industry?

Just recently, Ubomu Abumanga hitmaker Msaki, real name Asanda Lusaseni Mvana, announced her plans to exit the music industry for good.

Musa Khawula claimed that she will bow out gracefully following her upcoming show, Camagu in Symphony: 10 Years of Gratitude.

Because Msaki has been announcing this for the umpteenth time, fans and netizens are not buying it.

Mzansi reacts to Msaki's announcement

Her fans are heartbroken by her decision to leave the industry however, some remain hopeful that she will release a lot of music before her exit. Others reckon that she has been saying this since the cheating scandal with Smash Afrika.

@Melo_Malebo advised:

"I remember how YouTubers used to clickbait us using a similar line. It’s okay to tell your fans you’re taking a break you don’t know if u will be back or not."

@Mngqusho _shared:

"But in the other interview with Relebogile, she said she has a lot of unreleased music that she wants to share with us. She must not play."

@BhudaOcean laughed:

"For me, it's Msakarito threatening to leave music every year. Why doesn't she leave quietly instead of announcing all the time? 😅 Ay, Msaki, we love you, but at this point, this is attention-seeking."

@TMNLMNKRL asked:

"Is she always leaving music? I thought she had left already."

