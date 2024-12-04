Media personality Thobeka Majozi shared the news of her new business venture, Covered and Cute

Majozi revealed that she had no business plan when she came up with the idea, but launched it anyway

Mzansi has pledged their support for Majozi and are behind her fully as she awaits announcing further details about it

Thobeka Majozi has announced that she will launch her new business, Covered and Cute. Image: @thobekamajozi

Source: Instagram

Thobeka Majozi announces new company

Media personality Thobeka Majozi announced the start of her new business, Covered an Cute. She did not go into detail about what the company is about, however fans took a hint that it might be a clothing company.

Taking to social media, Thobeka revealed that she had not drawn a business plan but is leading with the grace of God.

"Ever started a business with no business plan but off the orders of the Lord? My obedience has led me here, and I hope it encourages the next person to do what the Lord requires of you. Follow my new baby @coveredandcute as I figure it out, too."

In her stories, Majozi said she was nervous:

"I'm just as confused as you. In fact, shaking in my socks. But we're here and allowing the Lord to do His thing. I’m just his vessel."

Fans vouch to support Thobeka's venture

Her supporters assured her that they would support her regardless of whatever business she opened.

kevkids_consultancy shared:

"I started my own business a few months ago. Inspired by two groups, homeschoolers and neurodivergent children. I specialize in curating homemade-only personalized meal plans, educational plans for children with special needs, and homeschool support. Where I am currently based, there’s a stigma around neurodivergent children and homeschoolers. I started my business with zero finances and no help from anyone, but I am figuring it out as I go. God is in it. Your business, my business, her business will not fail."

Mrs Poolei assured:

"Here for this, where He leads, He’ll provide."

thestylishmed stated"

"Girls winning and starting new ventures? LOVE to see it! 😍"

ndungcob”_ lauded:

"Where He calls, He provides, and we’ll be right here supporting you all the way!"

_thando_nn said:

"I can’t wait 🔥❤️👌 what it ever it will be."

iam_palesam said:

"I have a feeling it’s going to be modest clothing and listen; you can have all my money!!!🥺"

house_of_melody gushed:

"I didn't even finish reading the caption on the other side, sengila. Anything for Bexx😍."

Thobeka Majozi records herself praying

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thobeka Majozi posted a video of her and a woman praying, and Mzansi trolled them.

Some peeps found this done in a distasteful manner, saying prayer is sacred and should not be turned into content.

