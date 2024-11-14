It's throwback Thursday, and Thobeka Majozi is in the spotlight after an old photo of hers surfaced

In the photo, Thobeka, also known as Bexx, was with a popular Durban dancer back in the day

Netizens noted how gorgeous Thobeka looked and that she had not changed one bit

One thing about Thobeka Majozi, she is a gorgeous girl! An old photo of Mama Khotso has been making rounds.

Thobeka Majozi's throwback photo steals the show. Image: @bexxdoesitbetter

Source: Instagram

Picture of Thobeka Majozi stuns SA

A throwback photo of Durban socialite Thobeka Majozi has gone viral. In the photo, Cassper Nyovest's baby mama looked like a teenager, and it had netizens buzzing.

Controversial celebrity blogger @Musa_Khawula posted the picture with the caption:

"A look back at Thobeka Majozi back in the day before she met Andile Mpisane and Cassper Nyovest."

Thobeka Majozi's beauty captures people's hearts

Mzansi was amazed at how beautiful Thobeka was back in the day and how she continues to serve even today.

@Noxx_zondi_ replied:

"One thing about Bexx, she has always been beautiful from the beginning."

@I_am_AmmzY said:

"She has been always gorgeous."

@OkuZA01 gushed:

"One thing about Bexx, she is beautiful, man."

@toxicprince_rsa stated:

"She has always been a baddie."

@Beezy0001 said:

"Always been a pretty lady."

@StefanoNotDead revealed:

"This was Durban while Krump was a thing, and that's Flex, one of the best in the scene. I think he resides in Pretoria now. It was a beautiful, very youthful scene. Super good vibes, no alcohol, drugs, just teenagers hanging out. I miss these times. Bexx was probably 16 here."

@who_2trust asked:

"This guy is a legend in the Durban hip hop culture. I remember him. I wonder what does he do now."

@PheladiSibulelo shared:

"She's always been pretty."

@KMmutlane stated:

"She was and still a 10."

@mchunu_ngcebo shared:

"Lunga!!! His name was Lunga I worked with him at a construction site in 08 and he hated it 😆 🤣 we stayed in a company commune and he used to Krump for us after work ...what a nice dude!! so funny!!! He should've acted ..he was so talented!!!"

@Patrick61593939 äsked:

"We all came from somewhere right?"

Thobeka Majozi speaks on walking with God

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thobeka Majozi shared a video of her speaking about her journey with God.

Musa Khawula shared a video with the caption: "Thobeka Majozi talks about the difficulties of walking with God as she compares her former self with her new self."

Source: Briefly News