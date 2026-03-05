Social media couple Anika 'City Makoti' Dambuza and Sihle Dambuza have stolen hearts with their love

However, little is known about how they actually met and how things unfolded between them

The sweet comments and reactions from the online community came flooding in, with people responding to Sihle's video

Sihle Dambuza opens up about how he met ‘City Makoti’, his wife. Image: Thecitymakoti

Mzansi's favourite couple, City Makoti and Sihle Dambuza, have been vocal about their relationship and marriage.

However, little has been shared about how they actually met and sealed the deal.

Sihle Dambuza on how he met City Makoti

They gained fans on TikTok with Anika Dambuza's Xhosa makoti aesthetics. Mzansi instantly fell inlove with how she embraced her husband, Sihle Dambuza's, culture.

After having scored a deal with The Real City Makoti reality TV show, Anika and Sihle's relationship was under intense scrutiny on social media.

Despite that, they remained couple goals, with fans having little knowledge of how they met. In his latest video, Sihle Dambuza spoke about their relationship, saying it started in University when he first locked eyes with Anika outside the lecture room for their Chinese lecture.

He said when he looked at her, he "saw an angel." He got nervous, so he did not approach her. It was months later at a house party, where he finally gained the courage to approach her. From then onwards, "They couldn't stop talking."

Watch the X video posted by @MusaKhawula below:

Mzansi responds to Sihle's revelations

This is what SA had to say:

NtsakoNkuna2 gushed:

"Beautiful love story. I just hope they don’t let the internet ruin whatever they have going on."

@mrloveness asked:

"The hate I have for fairytale stories yoh, when is the breakup coming?"

@lindzmlangeni

"Wow, they are such a lovely young couple."

@sik44752 gushed:

"Awww this man is in love with us. He remembers the day and month, omg this is so cute. Dr. Mthombeni and he are the only ones winning right now."

@LadyMpopi praised:

"I really love his distinct Xhosa look."

@thabanisandile3 said:

"Love is beautiful, they come from afar. Let's love prevail, and let it be an inspiration for many."

@mandymatsinh shared:

"I’m so worried about them cause Mrs uveza too much TV. Social media is such a dangerous drug. They must never allow the internet to ruin what they have."

