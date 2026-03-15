Former Big Brother Titans reality TV star Mmeli stunned Big Brother Mzansi over the weekend when he got booted out of the TV show

Mmeli previously trended on social media when he made out with fan-favourite star Thandeka on the reality show

Fans of the Mzansi Magic show commented on Mmeli's eviction and Thandeka's reaction on Sunday, 15 March 2026

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Thandeka cries as 'Big Brother Mzansi' boyfriend Mmeli leaves. Images: Ipeleng Selepe and Jabu McDonald

Source: Twitter

Big Brother Mzansi fans were surprised on Sunday, 15 March 2026, when fan-favourite reality TV star Mmeli got evicted from the show.

Mmeli recently trended on social media when a picture of him holding Thandeka's underwear was posted on X.

The former Big Brother Titans star was romantically linked to Italy-based reality TV star Thandeka on the show.

Entertainment commentator, Jabu McDonald confirmed on his X account on Sunday, 15 March 2026, that Mmeli has been evicted from the reality TV show.

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South Africans react to Mmeli's exit

@Ngimuhlez wrote:

"It was coming, lol. But Thandeka might get the most votes now. Oh Mmeli. What a loser. You were given a chance, and you never redeemed yourself."

@EzamaCirha responded:

"Well-deserved eviction, what a waste of redemption."

@Nomi1067696 said:

"Smash, please call him and evict him again. I blinked."

@Thiba_mowe replied:

"Poor guy, such a fine dude, easily being used by someone else. Now Mmeli is out, and Thandeka is in there. All she did was shield herself and forget about him."

Big Brother Mzansi fan @MissMoosa shared a video on her X account of Thandeka crying after Mmeli's eviction on Sunday, 15 March 2026.

@ThaboMlilo2 said:

"Italians betrayed Mmeli, and they want Mmeli fans to vote for Thandeka now, they are evil like their fav."

@yams_luh wrote:

"He needs to be called in and evicted again!"

@MarelyneAf reacted:

"Left week 9 was a good redemption please. His handler didn’t help at all, plus Thandeka stressed him this week much."

@tem0s0 wrote:

"This is pleasing my homegirls and me."

@Thiba_mowe responded:

"Mmeli needs to be called back and evicted again! Such a useless person who wasted his second chance!"

@MdluliVicane replied:

"He tried this season!! Shout out to him."

@Tlhogiboss said:

"Beautiful scenes! I'm sad Ashay is gone, but this eviction made up for it real quick."

@balo463201 wrote:

"They played you, boy! You duckweed up your game for nothing!"

@Tunechiress replied:

"An eviction delayed is not an eviction denied."

@LydiaG95650014 responded:

"Well-deserved eviction, here. This handbag situation was stressful."

@Thuly12345678 said:

"I am so happy. At least we are going to experience Thandeka without his pick-me-up handbag."

Thandeka reacts to 'Big Brother Mzansi' boyfriend Mmelis eviction. Image: Jabu McDonald

Source: Instagram

Big Brother Mzansi' season 4 winner McJunior praises Thandeka

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former Big Brother Mzansi reality TV star McJunior had social media buzzing when he praised Thandeka.

McJunior was announced as the R2 million winner of the season 4 reality TV show.

Fans of the reality TV show responded to McJunior's response to Thandeka's comments on the show.

Source: Briefly News