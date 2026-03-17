The US government released an updated list of prohibited items for 2026, warning travellers that a visa does not guarantee entry if import laws are broken

Strict bans are in place for many agricultural products, including fresh meat and some dairy items, to prevent the spread of diseases and pests

Failure to declare restricted items can lead to serious consequences, such as heavy fines, the seizure of goods, or even arrest at the port of entry

The US government released a list of banned food and goods for travellers in 2026. Image: Roberto Schmidt / Anad

Source: Getty Images

Travelling to the United States is a dream of many, but having a visa in your passport is no longer enough to get you in. To protect its environment and public health, the US has enforced strict import laws for 2026. These rules are managed by the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency, and they apply to everyone.

The primary focus for customs officers is preventing the accidental introduction of pests and diseases. According to our sister publication, Yen, which first published these details on 12 March 2026, many common food items are now strictly forbidden. Travellers are warned not to bring meat, poultry, or animal products, such as “bush meat.” Fresh fruits, vegetables, seeds, and even soil are on the prohibited list. Certain dairy and egg products are also restricted, and bringing them in without special permission can lead to confiscation.

Safety and medicine rules

Food is not the only thing being watched closely; there are also firm rules regarding firearms and medication. Most automatic weapons are banned, and even legal firearms often require special permits from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). When it comes to health, travellers must be careful with their prescriptions. Any controlled substance must follow Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) rules. Travellers are advised to always carry proof of their prescription to avoid being questioned by border agents. Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

US officers are using new laws to stop foreign pests from entering the country. Image: Roberto Schmidt

Source: Getty Images

New US travel and visa regulations

Beyond food and other goods, the US has also updated its broader travel policies for 2026. Under current regulations, full travel bans are now in place for citizens of 19 countries, while an additional 19 nations face partial restrictions. These partial bans mean that citizens from these specific countries may only be allowed entry on certain types of visas. Travellers are encouraged to check their country's status before booking flights. These security measures are being strictly enforced at all ports of entry.

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Source: Briefly News