Bellarmine Mugabe and Tobias Matonhodze Plead Guilty as Lawyer Requests Suspended Sentences for Both
- Bellarmine Mugabe and Tobias Matonhodze made another appearance before the Alexandra Magistrate's Court
- The duo, who were arrested in connection with a shooting at a Hyde Park residence, pleaded guilty to several charges
- The lawyer for Mugabe and Matonhodze asked for suspended sentences for both, along with a monetary fine, and compensation to the victim
Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.
GAUTENG - Bellarmine Mugabe and Tobias Matonhodze have entered a plea in their attempted murder case.
Bellarmine, the son of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, was arrested alongside Matonhodze on Thursday, 19 February 2026, following a shooting at his Hyde Park home in Johannesburg. A 23-year-old employee was injured in the incident, but the gun used was never found.
Mugabe and Matonhodze plead guilty
During their latest appearance before the Alexandra Magistrate's Court, the duo pleaded guilty.
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Mugabe has pleaded guilty to pointing a firearm and contravening the country's immigration laws. Matonhodze has pleaded guilty to attempted murder, defeating ends of justice, illegal immigration, possession of a firearm, and possession of ammunition.
The pair previously abandoned their bail application, opting to enter a plea deal with the State in order to avoid a drawn-out legal battle. It was also confirmed that Mugabe was not pleading guilty to pointing a firearm in this matter, but to another matter, which happened at a Hyde Park Shopping Centre.
What happens next to the pair?
Their lawyer, Adv Laurence Hodes, argued for mitigating factors for sentences, asking for suspended sentences for both, along with a monetary fine, and compensation to the victim.
Advocate Hodes said that Mugabe was willing to pay a fine and asked the court for a non-custodial sentence. He added that Mugabe was willing to pay for his own deportation to Zimbabwe as well.
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The matter has been postponed to 24 April 2026 to allow for the State to ascertain whether the victim was compensated, as well as for details on the whereabouts of the firearm. One of the agreements of the plea was that the victim would be compensated.
The victim was also identified as Sipho Mahlangu, and the court heard how he was shot twice in the back. The SABC's Chriselda Lewis previously reported that Mahlangu was discharged from the hospital, but it appeared as if there was little interest from his side to engage with the media at all.
Other stories about Mugabe's arrest
Briefly News reported that there have been several updates since Mugabe's arrest at his Hyde Park home.
- Grace Mugabe, the wife of the late Robert Mugabe, reacted after her son was arrested in Hyde Park.
- The South African Police Service (SAPS) confiscated a vehicle, which was found outside the premises.
- Police reported that a scuffle between the SAPS and the suspects broke out before Mugabe was arrested.
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Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za