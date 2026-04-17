Bellarmine Mugabe and Tobias Matonhodze made another appearance before the Alexandra Magistrate's Court

The duo, who were arrested in connection with a shooting at a Hyde Park residence, pleaded guilty to several charges

The lawyer for Mugabe and Matonhodze asked for suspended sentences for both, along with a monetary fine, and compensation to the victim

Bellarmine Mugabe and Tobias Matonhodze have pleaded guilty to several charges in their ongoing case related to a shooting. Image: @Miz_Ruraltarain

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - Bellarmine Mugabe and Tobias Matonhodze have entered a plea in their attempted murder case.

Bellarmine, the son of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, was arrested alongside Matonhodze on Thursday, 19 February 2026, following a shooting at his Hyde Park home in Johannesburg. A 23-year-old employee was injured in the incident, but the gun used was never found.

Mugabe and Matonhodze plead guilty

During their latest appearance before the Alexandra Magistrate's Court, the duo pleaded guilty.

Mugabe has pleaded guilty to pointing a firearm and contravening the country's immigration laws. Matonhodze has pleaded guilty to attempted murder, defeating ends of justice, illegal immigration, possession of a firearm, and possession of ammunition.

The pair previously abandoned their bail application, opting to enter a plea deal with the State in order to avoid a drawn-out legal battle. It was also confirmed that Mugabe was not pleading guilty to pointing a firearm in this matter, but to another matter, which happened at a Hyde Park Shopping Centre.

Bellarmine Mugabe was arrested on Thursday, 19 February 2026, at his Hyde Park home in Johannesburg. Image: @vdmempire

Source: Twitter

What happens next to the pair?

Their lawyer, Adv Laurence Hodes, argued for mitigating factors for sentences, asking for suspended sentences for both, along with a monetary fine, and compensation to the victim.

Advocate Hodes said that Mugabe was willing to pay a fine and asked the court for a non-custodial sentence. He added that Mugabe was willing to pay for his own deportation to Zimbabwe as well.

The matter has been postponed to 24 April 2026 to allow for the State to ascertain whether the victim was compensated, as well as for details on the whereabouts of the firearm. One of the agreements of the plea was that the victim would be compensated.

The victim was also identified as Sipho Mahlangu, and the court heard how he was shot twice in the back. The SABC's Chriselda Lewis previously reported that Mahlangu was discharged from the hospital, but it appeared as if there was little interest from his side to engage with the media at all.

Other stories about Mugabe's arrest

Briefly News reported that there have been several updates since Mugabe's arrest at his Hyde Park home.

Source: Briefly News