Former ANC President Jacob Zuma's lawyer, Dali Mpofu, launched a fresh bid to have Billy Downer recused from Zuma's arms deal trial

Mpofu argued that it would be in the best interest of fair prosecution since they are accusing Downer of leaking Msholozi's medical records to Karyn Maughan

Netizens are stunned by Zuma's tenacity and remarked that he should join the EFF

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

With eight years of experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer at Briefly News, provided in-depth coverage of police investigations and high-profile court cases in South Africa for Daily Sun.

SA is stunned by how Jacob Zuma continues to set his sights on Billy Downer. Images: Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo Images via Getty Images / Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Former President Jacob Zuma refuses to give up and has launched a fresh bid to remove prosecutor Billy Downer from his arms deal trial.

His legal made a fresh submission and argued that the former head of state deserves fair and unbiased prosecution in his arms deal trial.

Msholozi's lawyer, Advocate Dali Mpofu, argued in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court that the highest ethical standards should be considered when removing Downer from the case.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Billy Downer faced two separate applications from Zuma's legal team when they wanted to prosecute him privately together with journalist Karyn Maughan after Downer allegedly leaked Zuma's medical records to Maughan.

Zuma lost both cases, and it would seem like this is his third attempt at making sure that Downer is removed from the arms deal case. SABC News reported that the Jacob Zuma Foundation also denies allegations that Zuma is using delay tactics and stalling so he's not prosecuted for his part in the arms deal.

Mzwanele Manyi said that the Zuma camp is dealing with the alleged mistakes committed by the former judge on the case, Piet Coen, who recused himself from the trial early this year.

Netizens amazed by Zuma's unyielding spirit

South Africans are stunned by his tenacity and Zuma's refusal to stop appealing and applying as they weighed in on Facebook.

Soja Man said:

“Delay tactics and stalling until it’s time for his death.”

Fostalina wrote:

“They must prosecute even former Denel executives.”

Vumblempongo Nongwadla suggested:

“Why can’t the former president join the EFF? Everyone close to him is EFF, including his lawyer and his foundation’s spokesperson, to mention a few.”

Johnnie Johnstone remarked:

"Ja, corrupt Zuma and his Gupta brothers should be in jail for looting the country bankrupt.”

Michael Bosto exclaimed:

“Nate Drama King.”

Jacob Zuma loses another appeal against Karyn Maughan and Billy Downer

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that News24 journalist Karyn Maughan and advocate Billy Downer celebrated after Zuma's application to prosecute them privately was dismissed.

Msholozi's legal battles increased after the judge ruled in favour of Maughan and Downer with costs. South Africans noted that Zuma would appeal every court decision until his death.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News