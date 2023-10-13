Jacob Zuma lost his recent appeal to have journalist Karyn Maughan and Advocate Billy Downer prosecuted

The former president lost the first bid to prosecute the two after Downer allegedly leaked his medical bills to Maughan

Netizens were amazed that Zuma is still appealing and joked about his tendency to lose court cases

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Jacob Zuma lost another case against Karyn Maughn as his Supreme Court of Appeal bid was dismissed. Images: Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Former president Jacob Zuma caught another loss on 13 October when his appeal to prosecute journalist Karyn Maughan and Advocate Billy Downer was dismissed with costs. This means that Zuma has lost yet another court case and is expected to pay the winning party’s legal fees. Netizens are convinced that Zuma is in deep legal debt and will probably defend himself even after death.

Zuma loses appeal against Karyn Maughn, Billy Downer

posted on X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate the victory. This case comes after the High Court dismissed Zuma’s bid to prosecute Maughan and Downer privately. The saga started when Advocate Billy Downer allegedly leaked Zuma’s medical records to Maughan.

Zuma then took the steps to take legal action against them. The high court first dismissed his case, and he went to the Supreme Court of Appeal. The SCA has dismissed his case, and netizens expect him to appeal again. Read the tweet here.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

South Africans roast Zuma

Netizens trolled Zuma in the comment section and thrashed him, calling him names and making fun of his legal losses.

BhutiSva said:

“These courts should demand a deposit fee from Zuma whenever he appeals because he is unfamiliar with paying his obligations. I doubt if he even paid the VBS loan.”

Jarrest Jordaan asked:

“When is this going to end? Man is going to be defending himself from the grave one day.”

The Devil is in the Detail added:

“He’ll probably never pay the costs, though.”

Raoul added;

“Thank goodness. That criminal is running out of avenues to hide from justice.”

Kris Giles exclaimed:

“You know that there are at least another 10 appeals that are going to happen. And fail. Good luck getting the costs.”

Christo joked:

“Off to the Constitutional Court!”

Zuma denies dropping Dali Mpofu

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the Jacob Zuma Foundation denied cutting ties with Advocate Dali Mpofu.

This is after an X user claimed that the former president parted ways with Mpofu, accusing him of being useless. The foundation slammed the tweet as fake news and assured the public that Zuma and Mpofu maintain a good relationship.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News