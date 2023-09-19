The Jacob Zuma Foundation has debunked claims of an apparent split between Dali Mpofu and Jacob Zuma

The allegations were made by an X user who said the former President had parted ways with the advocate

The foundation's spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi labelled these baseless claims as desperate fake news

Advocate Dali Mpofu remains the senior counsel for former President Jacob Zuma. Image: Veli Nhlapo/ Simon Maina

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has debunked claims that former President Jacob Zuma has parted ways with Advocate Dali Mpofu.

X user makes startling allegation regarding Zuma, Mpofu

An X user by the handle @Mqadi99 claimed that Jacob Zuma and Adv. Dali Mpofu had split. See the post below:

"BREAKING NEWS! Former President Jacob Zuma has decided to cut ties with the useless Adv Dali Mpofu. No more will his services be utilized by Zuma."

Baseless rumour, says Jacob Zuma spokesperson

According to The Citizen, the foundation's spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi, labelled these baseless claims as 'desperate fake news'.

“It must be discarded, there is no such a thing."

Manyi added that Mpofu continues to be Jacob Zuma's senior counsel, adding that the post was malicious.

"Advocate Mpofu continues to be the senior counsel for his excellency President Zuma. Anything else is just pure fake. Malicious. Fake.”

Netizens weigh in on the allegations

Many social media users were reluctant to believe the contents of the post. But, assuming that there was a thread of truth to it, this is what many had to say:

@MkatekoRobert said:

"Good for the country. If he expected Dali to win those cases, which I think was not the case, it was a ridiculous expectation. Dali has done a sterling keeping Zuma away from having his day in court. I think the idea was to push time."

@barry_niekerk replied:

"Interesting..... So after Dali cost him an arm and a leg, getting rich off him, he now suddenly realised this guy had no intention of winning any court case ever. Not like he can in any way."

@DrVladimirMD asked:

"What took him so long?"

@KwaUliwa said:

"I don't know whether to laugh or cry."

@tngobz added:

"Took him long enough."

