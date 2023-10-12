KwaZulu-Natal residents found a truck that was full of Vaseline that was involved in an accident

They helped themselves to tubs of the products on the N3 where the crash took place

Netizens were full of jokes as they roasted the looters in the story

SA had jokes after a truck with Vaseline overturned in KwaZulu-Natal and residents nearby looted it. Images: Theodore Parisienne for NY Daily News via Getty Images and Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images

After a truck carrying Unilever products overturned on the N3 near Ashburton in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africans had jokes. Residents rushed to the scene and helped themselves to Vaseline products before making a slippery getaway.

South Africans loot Vaseline truck

The accident happened on Tuesday morning, and the crash involved two trucks. According to IOL, one of the trucks was driving towards Durban when the two trucks allegedly collided. The two drivers escaped with minor injuries and were treated by paramedics.

Here’s the funny part: one of these trucks was delivering Vaseline products, and shortly after the accident, residents nearby rushed to the scene and, realising that the truck had Vaseline products, looted the truck and left the scene.

South Africans roast the looters

Netizens commenting on Facebook could not believe it and made a lot of jokes.

Nicholas Bowen said:

“It’s summertime. People’s skins are dry.”

Martin Daniels asked:

“Was that a delivery to some prison?”

Craig pleaded:

“Can someone please drop a few jars off to Oscar Pistorius? He has run out of WD40.”

Susan Strydom remarked:

“Slip sliding away.”

Mike Mkonqo remarked:

“One day they will loot a petrol tanker. Watch this space.”

Jacob Williams exclaimed:

“Summer is coming, and if you want that hot sun to turn you into biltong, you’ll ignore this manna from heaven. If the business owner is upset, tell him to claim from Ramaphosa.”

Puleng Seitshiro wrote:

“Poverty does wonders.”

Hlalele Khahleli added:

“Next time, they will loot poison and, of course, blame the ANC when they get sick. Anything is possible in SA.”

C’pho Maleka had a theory.

“I always say those that loot overturned trucks don’t do it because of hunger but silliness. Looting Vaseline is the proof of what I’m talking about.”

Alberton residents loot bombed truck

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that residents of Alberton looted a bombed cash-in-transit van after a heist.

Shortly after the van was bombed, scores of people ran to the vehicle and picked up the money left over from the crime scene. Netizens understood why they did this and believed that their economic toughness was what resulted in their acts of desperation.

