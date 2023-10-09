A lady helped South Africans with a cheap fragrance booster she got from Woolworth’s

Her TikTok video showed how she enhanced the fragrance and how she added the booster to beautiful-looking containers

Netizens were interested in knowing where she got the containers more than the booster

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

South Africans were more interested in the containers a woman poured her fragrance booster in than the product itself. Image: @the_littlethingshome

Source: TikTok

A woman plugged netizens with an inexpensive 3-in-1 fragrance booster for R120. She didn’t believe it was worth the money, so she combined it with other great-smelling household items to achieve the desired smell.

Woman posts fragrance booster in TikTok video

@the_littlethingshome posted the video on TikTok, viewed over 130K times. The video starts with her coping with the fragrance booster and commenting that she’s unsure about it.

She then pours it into a beautifully-labelled bottle with a laundry detergent, fabric softener and others, putting them on a pedestal for aesthetic effects. She may not use the fragrances, but they make her room look beautiful. Watch the video here:

South Africans are interested in the containers in the video

Netizens commented and assured her that it smells great and lasts long. Some did not like it.

Salma Murchie said:

“It’s definitely worth the money! The scent lasts a long time.”

Cecelia Drury added:

“I bought the blue one. Would not recommend.”

Bobbelientjie disagreed.

“Absolutely the best product.”

Qhayiyamayinje asked:

“Where do you get your containers, and how much are they? They look amazing.”

Victoria625 also loved them.

“Smells amazing. I got them a while back, and it was on a buy-one-get-one-free deal.”

Thaaks laughed:

“Not me thinking that it’s lentils.”

Angela Di Cio also wanted to know:

“Where did you get your laundry detergent bottle?”

BoineeloMove was also interested in the bottles.

“I’m here or the labels. I want them like yesterday.”

Llewelyn Deetlefs also supported them.

“This is with the money. I add mine when I start washing without using fabric softener. It smells great.”

empress_Dan added:

“It’s worth every cent. Wash your curtains and bedding, and you’ll smell it from the front door.”

Woman shares Woolworths R2700 grocery haul

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a woman bought groceries worth R2700 at Woolworths.

Her groceries included various items ranging from cream, sugar, yoghurt and juices. Netizens were impressed with her haul as she showed them how she bought the groceries.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News