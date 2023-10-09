A woman from the Eastern Cape stunned people by pulling a stunt in traffic

The lady from Gqeberha stuck her body out of the window of a moving car

Netizens laughed at the TikTok video and were not surprised that this happened in Port Elizabeth

South Africans were entertained by a woman from Gweberha who stuck her head out of a car. Image: @phillipwolfsburg/ Tim Robberts via Getty Images

South Africa is a special place and the citizens are unique and fascinating characters. Nowhere is this more evident than in a TikTok video where a woman from Port Elizabeth hung out of a car’s window while it was driving!

Woman sticks body outside of car

@phillipwolfsburg posted the hilarious TikTok video. In it, a woman sticks half of her body out of the window of a moving car and lets the wind blow through her head. She is a carefree woman who does this while in traffic, swinging and looking like she wants to skate with the car. Watch the video here:

South Africans react to the video

Netizens were not surprised that the carefree woman stuck her head out and happened to pull her stunts in Port Elizabeth.

Skookook laughed:

“All I could think about is the movie ‘Hereditary’.”

Laaiqahhh wrote:

“Only in PE.”

Olwethu Hermanus disagreed.

“Can we not say ‘only in PE’ because this is a special case.”

Donna added:

“PE always wants to upstage the rest.”

Caylim was not shocked.

“Things like this don’t even surprise me anymore in this country.”

Tiara wondered:

“Her guardian angel working overtime.”

User_profil_32 asked:

“I wonder what you’ll say if you see train surfers.”

Susan Claire Rogers shared a story.

“This happened in Amanzimtoti, except the girl was triple her size, wearing a dress that kept flying up.”

King.kumz exclaimed:

“Putting your life in the hands of a Chevy Aveo is risky AF.”

Juleearts observed:

“She’s in a Lana Del Rey music video. That’s all.”

Cancel loved it.

“Someone is enjoying herself and someone else isn’t happy about it.”

Lizbiz was unimpressed.

“Extremely irresponsible and dangerous. My anxiety watching this and the driver allowing this behaviour...”

Man drives with his feet in TikTok video

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a man who drove with his feet shocked South Africans.

The gent steered his taxi at full speed with his legs. Netizens had mixed feelings; some were impressed, while others scolded him for being reckless.

