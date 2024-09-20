The South African singer Solly Mholo and his family are in desperate need as they continue to seek help from netizens

The Limpopo Artists Movement (LAM) also pleaded on behalf of Moholo family for funds to pay his medical bills

The Thaba Ya Sione hitmaker is in need of R700K to be able to pay his medical bills

South African singer Solly Moholo's medical problems keep piling up as he struggles financially.

Solly Moholo continues to plead for help

The South African gospel singer Solly Moholo is deep in trouble after he was hospitalised after he suffered a stroke.

Recently, according to Daily Sun, the Limpopo Artists Movement (LAM) came forward with Moholo's family to desperately plead with the nation and the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture for help.

LAM founder Mphoza Mashabela told the publication that the Thaba Ya Sione hitmaker needs R700K to pay his medical bills and undergo surgery.

Mphoza said:

"We're requesting the minister of sport, arts and culture to assist the singer's family. We are just waiting for his response to our appointment. We as the movement are seeking medical assistance urgently from the public Our beloved colleague and renowned artist, Solly Moholo, has recently suffered a severe injury while performing in Botswana. This has left the family with a significan financial burden."

Mashabela further mentioned that Moholo has contributed a lot to the industry and that now he needs everyone's help, no matter how small the donation is:

"The medical expenses for Solly Moholo's treatment are substantial, and as a community deeply committed to supporting our artists, we're asking for your help. Any financial contribution, no matter the size, will go directly towards covering Solly’s medical bills and aiding in his recovery process."

South African artists vow to help Solly Moholo

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared statements from several local musicians who vowed to help Solly Moholo.

From Rebecca Malope to Doc Shebeleza, it appears that Solly Moholo might get the help he needs to cover his medical bills.

