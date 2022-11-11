Rasta paid tribute to legend Vusi Thanda by painting a closeup picture of the beloved South African actor

The popular artist is doing his bit to move away from his reputation as someone who only paints at funerals

Explaining why he decided to make Vusi on the subject of his latest painting, Rasta could not stop singing his praises

Rasta painted Vusi Thanda and presented him with the painting personally. The artist gave his reasons for painting the legendary actor.

Rasta painted legendary actor Vusi and was happy that he could hand it over. Image: Instagram/@officialrastatheartist/Facebook/Vusi Thanda

Rasta paid tribute to Vusi for being an icon. The actor was happy with his portrait and gave his opinion on Rasta's skill.

Rasta paints Vusi Thanda

TimesLIVE reported that Rasta painted a picture of Vusi. The artist explained his reasons to the publication saying that he is always found the actor inspiring since the 90s. He said:

"Vusi Thanda honoured the invite and blessed us with his presence. I did his portrait live; he liked it and thanked me. Vusi commented on my journey as an artist, saying I was an artist being taken for granted as I do the most exciting work that one day will cost $1 million.”

Rasta says he wants to honour people he thinks are legends while alive so they can appreciate the applause. He said:

“Our mission is to applaud them while they are still alive, so Dr Vusi Thanda was pleased to be painted while he is still alive and said I'm now a legend. That was an award to him from me."

Rasta has gained quite a reputation in South Africa for his art. Briefly News readers shared their thoughts on a portrait of former SA president Thabo Mbeki.

Motlatsi Raphekwane commented:

"Rasta is a trying man... effort is attractive."

Lee Seemise Mamabolo commented:

"What I like about Rasta is, he is very stubborn and fearless , he doesn't listen to anyone but himself. I just want to live in his mind for few minutes."

Thulani Gasa commented:

"Rasta you are an inspiration to the nation keep going."

Kaitano Mbaya commented:

"Society needs people like him, keep the good work, Rasta, at least distract people from Eskom woes."

Dlomo Sopitsho Minya commented:

"The guy is talented he got the whole country talking ,but honestly speaking, the drawing looks like Mr president Thabo Mbeki."

