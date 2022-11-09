Makhadzi gave thanks to Papa Penny after me their recent hit song together performed well with supporters

The South African legend and the Ghanama singer worked together to recreate Peny Penny's old classic Milandu Bhe

The musician took to her social media to write a heartfelt note of thanks about how she was influenced by Papa Penny

Makhadzi celebrated the success of her song with Papa Penny. After gaining hundreds thousands of views on YouTube, the song has been a resounding success.

Makhadzi thanked Papa Penny for impacting her career and collaborating with her on their latest song. Image: Instagram/@makhadzisa/Facebook/MakhadziSA

Makhadzi expressed her gratitude by giving credit to Papa Penny. The musician wrote a heart-warming post all about the legend and his impact.

Makhadzi gives Papa Penny love

wrote on Facebook that she is extremely satisfied that she was able to create music with Papa Penny. She said she grew up with the latest music all around her as her father owned all his CDs and was a big-time fan. She said:

"Milandu Bhe became my all time favourite. When I heard the beat, the first words that came to me were Milandu Bhe. I respect the legends who opened up ways for us new artists.

Makhadzi fans were impressed by her humility. Many commented that they love how she never takes her wins for granted.

Jay Spitter commented:

"Makhadzi I respect you for working with him."

Lucy Van Schalkwyk commented:

"Aye Papa Penny Aye! He is indeed a legend"

Regina R Chauke commented:

"I love the humanity, the respect, the love you have for our legends! Stay humble my sister and see the Lord lifting you up more and more. You are a blessing to us and we are so proud of you. Aa."

Dikeledi Lepota commented:

"Makhadzi you are an honest young lady, keep on keeping on you will go far Nunugirl, respecting and honouring the elders , more Of Blessings to You , I am in-love with your music."

Caine Kanyane commented:

"I respect the fact that your'e one of the artist who collaborate with everyone and that makes you to be the Star keep on shining Khadzi yaborine."

Gaonyadiwe Moses commented::

"The legend himself Penny Penny. I listened to his songs in Botswana great music great sound even now we enjoy his music."

Abospitter commented:

"When legends pass on the torch. This is beautiful and inspiring. Keep pushing Khadzi."

