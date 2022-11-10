Mörda, previously known as Murdah Bongz, talked about the state of his relationship with music group Black Motion

The musician insisted that he is still a part of the group, just that he is currently working on a solo project

Mörda explained his reasons why he's distancing himself from the music ensemble for a while and talked about the new addition to Black Motion

Mörda was the talk of the town when people speculated that he was no longer part of Black Motion. The musician decided to set the record straight about his decisions.

Mörda from Black Motion insists he did leave the group and gave his thoughts about the new member, Problem Child.

Black Motion is a beloved South African band; many were up in arms after Mörda released his solo album. The musician publicly let fans know he will always be a part of the group.

Mörda says new Black Motion member was unexpected

Mörda spoke to TimesLIVE and gave his side of the story after fans assumed he's no longer part of the duo. The musician says that he never left the group he's to the fan, and he simply does not want to hold himself back. He said:

"I didn't leave Black Motion, I just went solo, I'm still Black Motion, I'm still a fan of Black Motion, my blood is still Black Motion. There is more you can do. You should not limit yourself."

Mörda says that he found out about a new member and was surprised. He assured fans that he is still on good terms with Thabo "Smol" Mabogwane even though he's been replaced. He said:

"I don't know what that is about but we will talk about it when the time is right and we're together. I am shocked to be replaced. We will have our way to resolve this. I just want to hear from them. I want to see him face-to-face."

Black Motion fans enjoyed Mörda's replacement, an artist named Problem Child. Many said that he made Black Motion feel complete even without Mörda.

Nyiko Clamy commented:

"Happy for Smol after the betrayal."

Stelo Mogaila commented:

"This thing of groups doesn't work in the music industry, well maybe in the begining, but then as time goes by a lot happens. It should be every man for himself. Features / collabos are needed obviously."

Themba Temp Twala commented:

"If this is true personally think they should name themselves "Black Child" to protect the Black motion brand ... otherwise problem child is one of the nicest music producers I know."

Nhlayuko Mhlave commented:

"Problem Child is a beast unfortunately most people don't know him."

Kulani Inaluk Mabobo commented:

"This Problem Child DJ Is Dangerous.. He Can Play Vinyls And mix without headphones...He was Aaready doing it in 2006."

Finch commented:

"Good to know Problem Child is still around, great producer he is fire. His production blends in well with Black Motion's style of music."

