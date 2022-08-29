Murdah Bongz recently made headlines when he was accused of not taking care of his first child

The star finally addressed the issue during his wife DJ Zinhle's reality television show DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected

The Black Motion star said he never posts his son because the child's mother does not want unnecessary attention being brought to her baby

Murdah Bongz has finally shared the reason why he does not post his first child as much as her posts his daughter with his wife DJ Zinhle. The Black Motion star's fatherhood was questioned when he was accused of being a deadbeat father.

Murdah Bongz has explained why he only posts Asante and not his first child. Image: @murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

Peeps said Murdah Bongz, real name Bongani Mahosana, should also post his son from his first relationship as much as he posts Asante on social media.

According to ZAlebs, the star addressed the matter during the recent episode of DJ Zinhle's show, DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected. Per the publication, Murdah Bongz said he does not post his older child because of the agreement he had with the baby's mother not to bring unnecessary attention to him.

He added that he feels he does not have to explain himself to anyone because people always talk without knowing the full information. He said:

“The thing is they don’t really know what is going on. I don’t have to prove a point or anything, you know? The child’s mother asked that I don’t bring the child any unnecessary attention. So, that’s why I don’t post him.”

