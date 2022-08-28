Award-winning actress Jessica Nkosi took to her Instagram page to celebrate her baby girl Namisa Dlamini's fourth birthday

The proud mother shared lovely pictures alongside her baby daddy TK Dlamini and their daughter

The Queen star's industry friends and followers also took the opportunity to wish Namisa Dlamini a happy birthday

The Queen actress Jessica Nkosi and her baby daddy TK Dlamini flooded social media with stunning pictures of their daughter on her birthday.

Jessica Nkosi and TK Dlamini celebrate their daughter's birthday. Image: @tk_dlaminii.

Source: Instagram

The actress headed to her Instagram page to share the beautiful pictures alongside a sweet caption. The actress looked elegant in a figure-hugging dress and strappy heels. TK Dlamini wore a casual t-shirt and jeans while the birthday girl stunned in a white dress.

Jessica Nkosi said it is an honour to have her beautiful daughter. She added that she is grateful to God for blessing her with her baby girl. She wrote:

"We have a whole 4-year-old . I thank God every day for allowing me the privilege to be your mother ❤️We love you so much baby ❤️Namisa Dlamini "

The star's followers and industry colleagues flocked the comments section of her Instagram post with birthday messages for Namisa.

@lady_amar1 said:

"Nam nam."

@dawnthandeka_king added:

"Happy birthday Nami."

@drmusamthombeni noted:

"4 already? Hectic!"

@djzinhle wrote:

"Congratulations mama. Blessing to you and this beautiful family."

@mpoomy_ledwaba said:

"Happy birthday pretty girl."

