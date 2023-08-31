Reality star of Izingane Zesthembu Mpumelelo Mseleku is growing his family and will be a father to three children

Both his girlfriends, Vuyokazi Nciweni and Tirelo Kale, are pregnant at the same time, as Vuyo recently announced her pregnancy

This will be Mpumelelo and Vuyo's second baby together as they welcomed their firstborn Mhlophekazi

Izingane Zesthembu reality star Mpumelelo Mseleku is going to be a father once again.

Mpumelelo Mseleku's other girlfriend Tirelo Kale is also expecting, and she shared her maternity pictures two months back.

Source: Instagram

Vuyo Nciweni announces pregnancy

In an Instagram post dated 30 August, Vuyokazi Nciweni announced that she and her boyfriend are expecting their second baby together.

She and Mpumelelo have a three-year-old daughter named Hlubielihle Mhlophekazi Mseleku.

In her announcement, she shared a picture of her and Mpumelelo looking smitten with each other and debuted her bulging baby bump.

Mpumelelo's other girlfriend is expecting

Just two months ago, Mpumelelo's other girlfriend, Tirelo Nonhlanhla Kale, also announced that she was expecting. She shared gorgeous maternity pictures with Mpumelelo.

This means the Uthando Nesthembu star is going to be a father of three pretty soon.

Netizens troll Vuyokazi following announcement

Not jumping for joy over the pregnancy news, Vuyo's followers criticised her. Although they sent their well wishes, they added shade here and there.

Snoxolo_mbanjwa21 criticised:

"The way I love you shame, I wouldn't wish this for you but what can we say?"

Blessnollu said:

"Baby congratulations. This is a blessing regardless. After having the baby focus on the paper money, this will open a lot of doors for you, that you never imagined."

Cee_tshotyana shared:

"Congratulations at least your kids share the same dad."

Hlezana_841 advised

"Congratulation Vuyo, but ke after this please concentrate on yourself. We want to see you making it in life with no attachments of being just a baby mama."

Tshenolo697 said:

"This one dies by Sbindi. Even if he can bring 20 girlfriends, she won't leave him."

Mpumelelo on his growing family

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mpumelelo was a guest on The Venting Podcast, where he opened up about being a father.

He said he chose the life of polygamy and denied rumours that his father, Musa Mseleku, persuaded him.

