Sizwe Alakine, aka Reason, shared the vision behind his recent album, where he settled into the amapiano sound

The rapper opened up about how his latest offering to fans, titled Alakine's World , came from a special place

Reason also explained the difference between his original stage name and his second one Sizwe Alakine

Hip-hop artist Reason will drop his new album soon. The rapper explained what he wants to achieve with his new body of work, Alakine's World.

Reason aka Sizwe Akaline talked about his new album by his alter ego Alakine, saying they stand for different things. Image: @reasonhd

Reason also explained why he has been going by the name Sizwe Alakine. The rapper talked about his process when coming up with the latest music that he has to offer.

Sizwe Alakine shares details about Alakine's World

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Reason said that his 13-track album was him experimenting with different sounds and making what he likes. He said:

"Its called Alakine's World because it's my world. I wanted to tell the stories in my world, that they are not always juicy, it's not always great, we've got the bad and the really good side."

Reason details that in the album, he tells stories from his perspective. He also said that the work is mostly through the eyes of his alter-ego Akaline.

Reason says that he and Alakine a completely different as he said:

“I think the philosophy with Reason is very specific. It's poetry, to music, to lyricism to hip-hop. It is specific to that. But Sizwe Alakine is a South African brand. Its more of an alter ego rather than a complete change. Reason is Sizwe Alakine's ghost writer, that's the best way to put it.”

Netizens had a snippet of what he had to offer, and fans were already impressed. Many fans sang his praises on a post where he teased the album.

@superstar_bie commented:

"Bro you are a great artist. I wish you well in Yanos! Your music heals!"

@lgengana commented:

"The entire album bro wam."

@nwamitwasconfidential commented:

"You have a whole fan in me bro."

@quintonza___ commented:

"Did better in rap than piano man."

@efcee_n commented:

"The whole project is fire."

@classiklion commented:

"Congratulations bro bro."

