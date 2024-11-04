Sni Mhlongo spent R200,000 on veneers in Turkey and shared her journey with fans

Turkey has become a popular destination for South Africans seeking cosmetic enhancements, with celebrities like Gogo Skhotheni and Khanyi Mbau also opting for surgeries there

Social media reactions to Mhlongo’s new teeth were mixed, with many users doubting the high price and noting the minimal change in her smile

Media personality Sni Mhlongo is over the moon after purchasing a new smile in Turkey. The content creator has been taking her fans and followers through the process of getting new teeth.

Sni Mhlongo revealed that she paid R200k for her new smile. Image: @snimhlongo

Sni Mhlongo shows off her R200k new teeth

Turkey has become the new favourite destination for South Africans who want to perfect their bodies. Several celebrities, including Gogo Skhotheni, Lungile Thabethe, Khanyi Mbau and Sithelo Shozi, have opened up about their surgeries in Turkey.

Media personality Sni Mhlongo recently added to the list of stars who had surgery in Turkey. According to entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, Sni revealed that she paid a whopping R200k for her new smile. The post read:

"Sni Mhlongo shows off her new teeth she purchased for R200 000 in Turkey. Take a look at Sni Mhlongo's teeth before and after the veneers worth R200 000."

SA reacts to Sni Mhlongo's new teeth

Social media users seemed unimpressed with the star's new veneers. Some said there was no difference between her before and after pictures, while others accused her of lying about the price.

@Ketso28 said:

"Her teeth were perfect. ☹️"

@iamRTI wrote:

"Turkey will pay for what it's doing to our sisters 😭"

@lorrenzom commented:

"Never, she is lying. The reason why everyone goes to Turkey is because it’s cheaper there. A full set of veneers ranges from $3400 to $7000 max which is till less than the amount she mentioned."

@FootballStage_1 added:

"This is the worst decision one can make."

@LEELOW_s wrote:

"No teeth cost R200 000 it Turkey. Lies. I was in Turkey 2 weeks ago for my teeth. No ways. We go there because is cheap. They have a very weak currency."

@GulpMMA added:

"She must be obsessed because she had braces before and he teeth were perfect afterwards."

