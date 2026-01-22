A South African woman went viral after receiving the keys to her new ground-floor apartment, sharing the milestone on TikTok

A TikTok video showing a woman in South Africa receiving the keys to her new ground-floor apartment has captured the attention of social media users across the country.

A woman moved into a one-bedroom Midrand apartment with a monthly rent of R3,800. Image: @christineduplesie

The woman looked overjoyed as the keys were handed over and flaunted them while signing the papers, giving viewers a glimpse into her exciting milestone.

The apartment, located in Erand Creek Estate, Noordwyk, Midrand, reportedly rents for just R3,800 per month, with no deposit required. According to the TikTok post shared on 21 January 2026, the modern one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit also includes a single parking space and a sizable backyard, offering tenants a combination of comfort, convenience, and style.

Described as a first-floor apartment, the unit boasts a spacious bedroom with a luxury ensuite, an open-plan living area that flows seamlessly from the designer kitchen into dining and lounge spaces, and a covered patio complete with a braai area. The kitchen is equipped with a gas stove and ample space for appliances, highlighting a blend of practicality and modern design.

Residents of the estate also benefit from lifestyle amenities, including 24/7 security with access control, a resort-style pool and entertainment area, and a children’s playground, making it ideal for both relaxation and social activities. Its prime Kyalami location ensures easy access to shopping centres, top-rated schools, and major transport routes.

South Africans were quick to react to the video of the TikTok user @christineduplesie expressing both amazement and curiosity about the apartment’s rental price. Many were impressed by the combination of modern design, generous living space, and affordability in Johannesburg, with some jokingly questioning if such deals really exist.

The TikTok post has sparked widespread conversation about property prices in Midrand, highlighting how a beautifully designed, fully equipped apartment at a reasonable price can leave locals both surprised and intrigued.

A spacious backyard accompanies a Midrand house renting for R3,800 per month. Image: @christineduplesie

Mzansi is in shock over the Jozi R3,8k apartment rental

South Africans took to the comments section to share their mixed views on the R3,8k monthly apartment in Midrand, saying:

Dikotimarameng said:

"Are you sure about the Price?"

LethubaRuu added:

"They will never tell you how😂."

Vuyo Ndabambi simply said:

"Lol 🤣."

Shaz expressed:

"No ways!"

Avumile wrote:

"As a capetonian I’m jealous 😭."

Primmie1 stated:

"Cape Town could never sana yhooooo😭."

M.A.N-Foo commented:

"Is this not a 2-bedroom apartment, mara, that you’re showing us?"

uBabaKaGirl stated:

"R3800??? How?"

Galavanting in the Eastern Cape shared:

"Hard to believe."

