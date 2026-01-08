Global site navigation

“You’re Pricing Out Locals”: SA Triggered by Digital Nomad’s Cape Town Video
People

“You’re Pricing Out Locals”: SA Triggered by Digital Nomad’s Cape Town Video

by  Bongiwe Mati
3 min read
  • A digital nomad suggested that British business owners should choose the Mother City over popular spots like Dubai and Bali in a video that unsettled many locals
  • The clip was recently shared on TikTok in Jan 2026, where it sparked a heated debate regarding the impact of international visitors on the local economy
  • Social media users expressed concerns that an influx of foreign remote workers would eventually push locals out of the city due to rising costs of accommodation and entertainment

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

The digital nomad praised the networking opportunities and outdoor activities available to founders in the Mother City
A British entrepreneur highlighted that coffee and transport in Cape Town are significantly cheaper than in London, sparking an online debate. Image: @jonnyplein_startups
Source: TikTok

A digital nomad from the UK has named Cape Town the most underrated destination for international entrepreneurs looking to move countries.

The video was shared by @jonnyplein_startups on TikTok and quickly gained massive traction from an online community that mostly feared losing the Mother City to foreign investors.

In the video taken as he exited his Cape Town apartment, the man explained that the cost of living is significantly lower than in London, with coffee costing roughly £1 and a beer priced at £3. He mentioned that three meals a day and transport cost the same as a London commute and a simple sandwich. The man also noted that high-profile figures, such as Stephen Bartlett, have homes in the area, which attracts a massive community of founders every January.

Read also

"Private schools are for networking": Woman slams private schools over 6-figure fees, SA divided

International networking and low costs attract British nomads

The content creator explained that the city offers incredible weather and outdoor activities like paddling, hiking Lion’s Head, and cold plunging right on the doorstep. TikTok user @jonnyplein_startups concluded that the city is fantastic for networking because entrepreneurs are eager to meet for coffee and discuss business.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Others compared the situation to Bali, where an influx of foreign workers allegedly pushed out the local population
Some locals welcomed the international spending while others feared that rising rent would make the city unaffordable for residents. Image: Chris Wade NTEZICIMPA
Source: UGC

SA is unsettled by the influx of digital nomads

The post gained many views and comments from social media users who mostly shared concerns about the long-term effects on the city. Many people expressed disappointment that the man was encouraging more visitors to arrive because a high influx leads to a rise in accommodation prices and pushes locals out. One viewer noted that digital nomads from countries with stronger currencies have allegedly ruined places like Bali for locals and worried the same would happen in Cape Town. A few users welcomed the nomad and encouraged him to spend money to help stimulate the local economy.

Read also

Cape Town locals test restaurant bookings and spark debate over foreign accents and access

User @Pali said:

"They ruined Bali and made it difficult for locals to live in, and now they want to do the same with Cape Town🥴."

User @Xolisa Lisa added:

"Please don’t call your friends to make things even more difficult for us as Cape Town locals 😡."

User @Tumiandhervolume commented:

"As a local, this felt like a slap in the face."

User @_Jardine shared:

"As a Capetonian, we welcome you. Please spend your money and help stimulate our economy."

User @ Tasneem commented:

"It’s not cheap for us locals. People can hardly survive!! 😓."

User @Sage said:

"Please, you are pricing out the locals. There is a housing crisis. The average income for a South African is $1500 - if you’re lucky enough to be employed. Not to mention our raging unemployment rate and GBV crisis. This is insensitive."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about Cape Town

Read also

"Pray for miracle rain": Video of Mossel Bay fire closing in on homes startles Mzansi

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Cape TownUnited Kingdom
Hot:
Kurt perez Malcolm wentzel Swati baby names Musa mselekus Lekompo kharishma