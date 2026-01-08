A digital nomad suggested that British business owners should choose the Mother City over popular spots like Dubai and Bali in a video that unsettled many locals

The clip was recently shared on TikTok in Jan 2026, where it sparked a heated debate regarding the impact of international visitors on the local economy

Social media users expressed concerns that an influx of foreign remote workers would eventually push locals out of the city due to rising costs of accommodation and entertainment

A British entrepreneur highlighted that coffee and transport in Cape Town are significantly cheaper than in London, sparking an online debate. Image: @jonnyplein_startups

A digital nomad from the UK has named Cape Town the most underrated destination for international entrepreneurs looking to move countries.

The video was shared by @jonnyplein_startups on TikTok and quickly gained massive traction from an online community that mostly feared losing the Mother City to foreign investors.

In the video taken as he exited his Cape Town apartment, the man explained that the cost of living is significantly lower than in London, with coffee costing roughly £1 and a beer priced at £3. He mentioned that three meals a day and transport cost the same as a London commute and a simple sandwich. The man also noted that high-profile figures, such as Stephen Bartlett, have homes in the area, which attracts a massive community of founders every January.

International networking and low costs attract British nomads

The content creator explained that the city offers incredible weather and outdoor activities like paddling, hiking Lion’s Head, and cold plunging right on the doorstep. TikTok user @jonnyplein_startups concluded that the city is fantastic for networking because entrepreneurs are eager to meet for coffee and discuss business.

Some locals welcomed the international spending while others feared that rising rent would make the city unaffordable for residents. Image: Chris Wade NTEZICIMPA

SA is unsettled by the influx of digital nomads

The post gained many views and comments from social media users who mostly shared concerns about the long-term effects on the city. Many people expressed disappointment that the man was encouraging more visitors to arrive because a high influx leads to a rise in accommodation prices and pushes locals out. One viewer noted that digital nomads from countries with stronger currencies have allegedly ruined places like Bali for locals and worried the same would happen in Cape Town. A few users welcomed the nomad and encouraged him to spend money to help stimulate the local economy.

User @Pali said:

"They ruined Bali and made it difficult for locals to live in, and now they want to do the same with Cape Town🥴."

User @Xolisa Lisa added:

"Please don’t call your friends to make things even more difficult for us as Cape Town locals 😡."

User @Tumiandhervolume commented:

"As a local, this felt like a slap in the face."

User @_Jardine shared:

"As a Capetonian, we welcome you. Please spend your money and help stimulate our economy."

User @ Tasneem commented:

"It’s not cheap for us locals. People can hardly survive!! 😓."

User @Sage said:

"Please, you are pricing out the locals. There is a housing crisis. The average income for a South African is $1500 - if you’re lucky enough to be employed. Not to mention our raging unemployment rate and GBV crisis. This is insensitive."

