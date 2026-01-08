A simple travel list sparked renewed hope for South Africans who want to explore the world without overspending

The post challenged common assumptions about international travel and showed that affordability depends more on currency strength than distance

With clear examples and relatable destinations, the list made global travel feel like something ordinary netizens would access

A widely shared travel list has caught South Africans’ attention, challenging assumptions about overseas costs and how far the rand can really go.

A South African woman who loves travelling sparked excitement online after sharing a list of countries where the rand is stronger, making international travel more affordable. The post was shared by TikTok user @lavieeartlab on 31 December 2025 and featured a photo listing destinations South Africans can visit without breaking the bank. The creator explained that the list focused on countries where the exchange rate favours the rand and where return flights are relatively affordable. She highlighted Turkiye as number one, where the Turkish lira converts to around 53 cents and return flights cost about R10,000. Other countries on the list included Bali in Indonesia, India, Thailand and Tanzania, each paired with exchange rates and estimated flight costs.

With rising living costs and a weak rand against major currencies like the dollar and euro, international travel often feels out of reach for many South Africans. Countries with favourable exchange rates allow travellers to stretch their budgets further on accommodation, food and experiences. Destinations like India and Indonesia are already popular for their affordability, while Tanzania appeals to those wanting an African getaway without the high costs associated with safari tourism.

Affordable travel for South Africans

User @lavieeartlab’s post quickly circulated across TikTok, especially among young South Africans who dream of travelling but often assume it is unaffordable. Many viewers found the clear breakdown of exchange rates and flight estimates helpful and easy to understand. For some, it challenged long-held beliefs that international travel is only for the wealthy.

Mzansi responded with appreciation and relief, with many expressing excitement at the idea of finally applying for passports. Some said the post restored hope for travel plans they had already written off, while others shared intentions to research these destinations further. By reframing travel through exchange rates rather than distance or status, it encouraged a more realistic approach to seeing the world.

Here’s what Mzansi said

Amasis wrote:

“Thank you for the time and effort in preparing this. I found prices within Zanzibar and Bali pricey as they are quoted in USD and pegged against the USD, respectively.”

Wenzy wrote:

“I enjoyed Bali, the flight is 20 hours, though, but it was worth the experience.”

Papi (Don Marsco) wrote:

“Bread in SA is R20, bread in Zanzibar is 3000 TZS, which also equals R20. 😅 Puts things into perspective.”

Jacquesnel800 wrote:

“Bali and the Gili Islands are amazing, well worth the long flights. 👍👍”

EJ wrote:

“Mauritius should also appear on the list.”

Gerhard Speemann wrote:

“The flight tickets make the holiday expensive, especially if you need to take the kids with you.”

Ink&Ideas wrote:

“Mozambique should definitely be on the list; it is gorgeous.”

Hrōþiberhtaz wrote:

“Exchange rates don’t really matter; what matters is purchasing power and how prices are set in those countries.”

