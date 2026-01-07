A Cape Town dining experience sparked debate after locals tested whether foreign accents made a difference

A simple phone call revealed a reality many locals feel but rarely prove, sparking fresh debate about who Cape Town’s hospitality industry truly prioritises. What looked like a harmless experiment quickly turned into a mirror reflecting deeper frustrations around access, identity, and fairness in a city driven by tourism.

A video posted by @ms.prinsloo on 6 January 2026 has stirred debate after two South African women shared a frustrating dining experience in Cape Town. In the clip, they explained that despite being well-dressed and ready to spend, they were repeatedly told that a restaurant was fully booked. The women noted that they could clearly see empty tables. To test a theory, they stepped aside and called the same restaurant using foreign accents, after which they were immediately offered a table. The moment raised questions about whether locals are treated differently.

Cape Town’s hospitality scene has long been shaped by tourism, especially during peak seasons. Restaurants often rely heavily on international visitors, who are perceived to spend more freely. This dynamic has created tension, with locals feeling priced out or deprioritised in their own city. The video tapped into broader conversations around access, affordability, and who gets preferential treatment in tourist-heavy spaces.

TikToker @ms.prinsloo’s clip gained traction because it reflected an experience many locals say they have faced. The contrast between being turned away as South Africans and welcomed as foreigners struck a nerve. It wasn’t just about one restaurant but about a pattern people believe exists across the city during busy periods.

Viewers largely shared feelings of frustration and disbelief, saying the situation highlighted deeper issues around identity, tourism, and fairness. For many, the video reinforced the feeling that locals sometimes have to compete for space in their own country.

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Mbali M wrote:

“Foreigners? Your country?”

Lullu wrote:

“The comments are heartbreaking. Fellow South Africans seem to forget this is a diverse country. These ladies have every right to share their opinions as South African citizens. South Africa is not made up of people of colour only.”

Blexedxandra wrote:

“Why are you people acting like there are no white people in South Africa?”

Nadinexsamantha wrote:

“Places have been turning down locals all over Cape Town, and they think we won’t remember once the season ends.”

Pretty Face wrote:

“Welcome to the party. Being rejected or turned away because of your name, accent or skin colour is something Black people in Cape Town have experienced for a long time.”

Luyanda wrote:

“Black South Africans have been going through this in Cape Town. Welcome to the club, the ‘fully booked’ excuse existed long before tourists.”

Popo Jongile wrote:

“This is us throughout the year faking a white South African accent just to get a booking.”

Siya | KK wrote:

“Now you know what the black Capetonian experience has been like for the past 15 years.”

