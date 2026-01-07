A British woman’s observation about South Africa’s festive leave culture sparked discussion about how locals approach December work life

The video opened up a conversation about productivity, rest, and why December feels different in South Africa compared to other countries

What started as an outsider’s observation turned into a reflection of a deeply ingrained national rhythm

A comment about December leave exposed a work culture South Africans live by but rarely explain, where the festive season signals more than time off and becomes a collective reset. It highlighted how rest, family, and shared downtime are woven into the country’s social rhythm, not treated as an afterthought.

A video posted by @taraberwin on 6 January 2026 has sparked conversation after a British woman shared what she believes is a uniquely South African work culture secret. In the video, she explained that she had held back her opinion for a long time but felt compelled to finally say it out loud. According to her, South Africans across different industries and even those living abroad all seem to share one common habit: taking festive leave for almost the entire month of December. She questioned whether employers knowingly hire South Africans expecting them to work intensely for eleven months, fully aware that December will be written off.

South Africans are widely known for their vibey spirit, and when Dezemba rolls around, most people are already planning to slow down or shut down entirely. This mindset is also reflected in the stokvels many belong to, which typically pay out during the festive season. It shows just how much December is planned for all year long, not just as time off, but as a moment to enjoy, rest, and reset. Many businesses slow down, offices run on skeleton staff, and productivity drops as people prioritise rest, travel, and family time. This culture is tied to the festive season, school holidays, and the idea that December is meant for resetting after a demanding year.

South African December leave culture

User @taraberwin’s video spread quickly because it put words to something many locals recognise but rarely explain to outsiders. Her humorous confusion mirrored how foreign colleagues often struggle to understand South Africa’s December pace. The idea that annual leave feels optional during this period resonated because it reflected lived experience rather than theory.

Many South Africans responded with pride and humour, saying December leave is not negotiable but part of the lifestyle. Others agreed that the festive mood makes working feel pointless, reinforcing the idea that December belongs to everyone, no matter where they work.

Here’s what Mzansi said

Aretha wrote:

“The part in our national anthem that says, ‘sound the call to come together’, Dezemba is that call. 🤭😂😂”

Jamez wrote:

“December is not a month in South Africa; it’s a lifestyle. 💯”

Itsmeimtheone Nicky wrote:

“I’m sorry, I don’t understand your question. There are only 11 months in a year.”

Ludwe Animations🇿🇦 wrote:

“My former boss, who is American, was shocked that I was the only one who never took leave or got sick all year, then I’d disappear for the whole of December. 🤣🤣🤣”

CLM wrote:

“As a South African living abroad, this was the first Dezemba in my entire life that I had to work, and let me tell you, that will never happen again.”

butterface mellow wrote:

“Some of us don’t even take leave; the company closes for December. Last year, we closed on 12 December and opened again on 12 January. 😭”

MashnMunch🇿🇦 wrote:

“Decembering is a verb in South Africa. 😎”

DownFlower wrote:

“If you saw how productivity drops immediately on 1 December, you’d understand why they don’t want us at work.”

