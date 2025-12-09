Chiara King, a British media personality, shared with the internet that she was heading to South Africa for Dezemba

She revealed that her South African friends told her what it meant when a South African man travelled home during this festive month

Social media users were excited for what was to come and hoped for Chiara to have a good time in the country

A British woman travelled to South Africa to experience Dezemba. Images: @chiaraking

Chiara King, a singer and social media personality from the United Kingdom, shared that she was on her way to South Africa to experience Dezemba. Local social media users were just as excited for the popular festive season.

The British woman, who posted her video on 7 December, 2025, stated that her South African female friends told her that if a South African man heads back to South Africa in December, it means chaos. Briefly News previously reported that the UK hun shared footage of herself getting ready for a second date with a South African man. She revealed that she met him for drinks after he missed their double date.

Chiara was at the airport when she filmed the video of herself travelling to South Africa and showed herself standing in front of a board showing a flight to Johannesburg.

Chiara captioned her post:

"Going to the land of biltong."

Dezemba usually means people are out enjoying themselves. Image: Maor Attias / Pexels

Online crowd reacts to Chiara King heading to SA

Several members of the online community, mostly South African online users, flooded the comment section with excitement after hearing that Chiara was to partake in Dezemba festivities. Local media personality Minnie Dlamini even commented that the singer was a "focused hun" for travelling all the way to South Africa.

@charmainevw stated with a laugh:

"If you can’t beat them, join them. I hope you have the best time."

@muhammedjoosab jokingly told Chiara:

"Now make sure you follow him when he goes out to buy bread or milk... might end up at groove."

@benjoubert80 wrote in the comment section:

"Shame, man. Enjoy, and I hope you can face the competition and survive. South African girls are gorgeous."

@mirendah_m said to the singer:

"Chomi! You forgot to take me with you!"

A thrilled @denni.sinned shared with people on the internet:

"This gave me goosebumps."

Instagram user @anirakhel wanted to know what was so special about the last day of the month in South Africa. @the_othertwin_ tried to explain that it is the time of the year when the country turns into a party, adding:

"It's the festive season, schools are closed, and most people are on holiday, too. It's our hakuna matata time of year. It's hard to explain; it really has to be experienced. Parties, festivals, etc, it's our summer break if you will."

Watch the Instagram video posted on Chiara's account below:

