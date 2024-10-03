Slik Talk recently spilled the beans that Riky Rick did not like Cassper Nyovest

The podcaster alleges that Makhado alluded to Mufasa not being the nice guy he claims to be

Of course, his video sparked a cocktail of reactions as some netizens confirmed Slik Talk's claims

Silk Talk claims Riky Rick knew that Cassper Nyovest was not a good person. Images: Instagram/ rikyrickworld, Twitter/ MeshackBevhula, Instagram/ casspernyovest

Slik Talk claims that Riky Rick saw through Cassper Nyovest's "nice guy" act and actually didn't like him.

Slik Talk drops files about Cassper Nyovest

As Cassper Nyovest's cheating scandal sizzles, many netizens are convinced that Mufasa may not be who he claims to be.

The rapper's "humble kid from the North West" persona has been put into question on numerous occasions, most recently after his baby mama called him out for abandoning her when their son was battling cancer.

Today, Slik Talk added fuel to the fire with claims that even Riky Rick saw through Mufasa's act and may have hated him.

In his latest video shared by Twitter (X) user ThisIsColbert, the controversial podcaster claimed that Makhado reached out to him after he dropped a clip dragging Cassper's character:

"Riky Rick said everything I said in that video was factual, and this was back in 2020. Cassper Nyovest is not the nice guy he pretends to be. Now he's running around hiding behind the church to repent for what he did."

Mzansi weighs in on Slik Talk's claims

Netizens couldn't agree more and said Cassper has been acting all along:

Unexpressed0 confessed:

"I never liked Cassper Nyovest anyway."

TshepoKgakane said:

"When Supa Mega said, 'You trying to act like you're humble, but we're one and the same,' in Composure. That line hits harder now."

KaraboMadia wrote:

"Tjeses, the brother is brave; he married his side chick?"

